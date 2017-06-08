Analytics, Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Taxation, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.01.2018, 17:23
Minimum pay, fuel excise rises in Estonia from January 1st
The minimum pay for full-time employees will rise from 470 euros to 500
euros a month in accordance with the amendments taking effect from Jan. 1. The
minimum hourly pay will rise from 2.78 euros to 2.97 euros and also the basic
exemption in the calculation of personal income tax will rise to 500 euros a
month, which means that people whose gross monthly pay is up to 1,200 euros
will be left up to 64 euros more in their hands per month and the net wage of
the lowest paid individuals will rise by as much as 15%.
Another amendment taking effect on Jan. 1 will replace the current fixed
fringe benefit rate of 256 euros a month for the private use of a company car
with taxation based on the car's engine power at a rate of 1.96 euros per
kilowatt. The size of the tax liability will be 1.3 euros per kilowatt per
month. For cars older than five years the rate of the tax will be lower by 25%.
The rate of the road user fee that starts to be charged from Jan. 1 depends
on the gross vehicle weight of the truck and the trailer, the EURO emission
class and the number of axes of the vehicle. The daily rate of the fee is 9-12
euros and the yearly rate 500-1,300 euros. It will be possible to pay the fee
per week, per month and per quarter. The fee applies to trucks and trailers
with a gross vehicle weight upwards of 3,500 kilograms.
The tobacco duty rates for tobacco products and e-cigarettes will become
equal from next year. The rate of the duty for alternative products is 0.2
euros per milliliter of filling liquid or 0.2 euros per milligram if the
product is sold in the form of gel liquid.
The rate of the excise duty on natural gas will rise from the present 40.52
euros per 1,000 cubic meters by 25% every year until 2020, when the rate will
be 79.14 euros per 1,000 cubic meters. The excise duty on gasoline will rise by
10% to 563 euros per 1,000 liters.
Starting from next year self-employed persons must pay social tax on earned
business income, for which both a lowest and highest limit has been set. The
maximum rate of social tax of self-employed persons will be decreased from the
15-fold annual amount of minimum wage rate to a 10-fold minimum rate. The
maximum rate is 27,918 euros this year, and 18,612 euros from Jan. 1. In the
event of illness, self-employed persons will be given the opportunity to
decrease their minimum social tax liability by the number of days that they
were temporarily unable to work. Self-employed persons will also receive the right
to calculate for themselves an estimated sickness benefit from the second to
the eighth day and deduct it from the business income to be taxed with social
tax.
- 02.01.2018 In November, the turnover of retail trade fell by 1% in Estonia
- 02.01.2018 Orkla Latvija focused on long-term relations in existing markets in 2017, exports rose
- 02.01.2018 Рижская Дума признала незаконными повышенные тарифы Taxify в новогодню ночь
- 02.01.2018 В Латвии сократилось число налогоплательщиков - юридических лиц
- 02.01.2018 В столице Литвы — бум на малогабаритное жилье
- 02.01.2018 Forevers meatpacker plans a 5-10% turnover growth in 2018
- 02.01.2018 Lithuania's minimum wage rises to EUR 400 in 2018
- 02.01.2018 Минэкономики прогнозирует рост экономики Латвии в 4,2% в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Achema, LTD agree with Gazprom on gas purchases in 2018
- 02.01.2018 Латвийский торговец топливом Virsi – A увеличит число заправок в 2018 году