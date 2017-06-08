Minimum pay, fuel excise rises in Estonia from January 1st

With tax amendments taking effect in Estonia from January 1st, 2018, the minimum pay will rise, the taxation of company cars will change, the fuel excise duty will rise and a road user fee will begin to be levied on trucks, reports LETA/BNS.

The minimum pay for full-time employees will rise from 470 euros to 500 euros a month in accordance with the amendments taking effect from Jan. 1. The minimum hourly pay will rise from 2.78 euros to 2.97 euros and also the basic exemption in the calculation of personal income tax will rise to 500 euros a month, which means that people whose gross monthly pay is up to 1,200 euros will be left up to 64 euros more in their hands per month and the net wage of the lowest paid individuals will rise by as much as 15%.

Another amendment taking effect on Jan. 1 will replace the current fixed fringe benefit rate of 256 euros a month for the private use of a company car with taxation based on the car's engine power at a rate of 1.96 euros per kilowatt. The size of the tax liability will be 1.3 euros per kilowatt per month. For cars older than five years the rate of the tax will be lower by 25%.

The rate of the road user fee that starts to be charged from Jan. 1 depends on the gross vehicle weight of the truck and the trailer, the EURO emission class and the number of axes of the vehicle. The daily rate of the fee is 9-12 euros and the yearly rate 500-1,300 euros. It will be possible to pay the fee per week, per month and per quarter. The fee applies to trucks and trailers with a gross vehicle weight upwards of 3,500 kilograms.

The tobacco duty rates for tobacco products and e-cigarettes will become equal from next year. The rate of the duty for alternative products is 0.2 euros per milliliter of filling liquid or 0.2 euros per milligram if the product is sold in the form of gel liquid.

The rate of the excise duty on natural gas will rise from the present 40.52 euros per 1,000 cubic meters by 25% every year until 2020, when the rate will be 79.14 euros per 1,000 cubic meters. The excise duty on gasoline will rise by 10% to 563 euros per 1,000 liters.

Starting from next year self-employed persons must pay social tax on earned business income, for which both a lowest and highest limit has been set. The maximum rate of social tax of self-employed persons will be decreased from the 15-fold annual amount of minimum wage rate to a 10-fold minimum rate. The maximum rate is 27,918 euros this year, and 18,612 euros from Jan. 1. In the event of illness, self-employed persons will be given the opportunity to decrease their minimum social tax liability by the number of days that they were temporarily unable to work. Self-employed persons will also receive the right to calculate for themselves an estimated sickness benefit from the second to the eighth day and deduct it from the business income to be taxed with social tax.