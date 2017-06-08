Analytics, Employment, EU – Baltic States, Labour-market, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.01.2018, 17:24
Latvian Employment Agency expects further reduction of unemployment in 2018
The agency said this year had been good for Latvia and the EU in terms of
employment - more than two million jobless were integrated in the EU labor
market, economic growth was observed in all member states and the situation in
the labor market is improving.
It has been a year since Evita
Simsone was appointed the new head of the State Employment Agency. Her
primary task in the new capacity was to find new ways to improve support to
employers with an aim to increase employment in Latvia.
"Rapid changes, new forms of employment, robotization and artificial
intelligence are becoming a routine reality in Latvia, requiring everyone to
upgrade their knowledge and learn new skills. The State Employment Agency seeks
to help each and every customer by providing timely and individualized
assistance," Simsone said.
At the meeting of the Board of the European Network of Public Employment
Services in Tallinn on December 7, Simsone was appointed the First Vice-Chair
of the Board. She was proposed for the post by the organization's Board Chair, Fons Leroy, on the recommendation from
the European Commission, the State Employment Agency said.
Simsone said her new position was a chance for Latvia to get more actively
involved in addressing various employment-related issues. "I was nominated
for the post based on the accomplishments by the State Employment Agency in
2017 and plans for improving services provided to all target groups through
increased cooperation," she said.
The new initiatives include the Open Door Days bringing together job
seekers with disabilities and potential employers and a campaign to help school
students to find summer jobs.
- 02.01.2018 In November, the turnover of retail trade fell by 1% in Estonia
- 02.01.2018 Orkla Latvija focused on long-term relations in existing markets in 2017, exports rose
- 02.01.2018 Rudnicki takes over as CEO of Orlen Lithuania
- 02.01.2018 Riga Freeport projects 4% turnover drop in 2018; investments - EUR 50 mln
- 02.01.2018 Рижская Дума признала незаконными повышенные тарифы Taxify в новогодню ночь
- 02.01.2018 В Латвии сократилось число налогоплательщиков - юридических лиц
- 02.01.2018 Forevers планирует увеличить оборот на 5-10% в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 В столице Литвы — бум на малогабаритное жилье
- 02.01.2018 Forevers meatpacker plans a 5-10% turnover growth in 2018
- 02.01.2018 Lithuania's minimum wage rises to EUR 400 in 2018