Latvian Employment Agency expects further reduction of unemployment in 2018

The unemployment rate in Latvia was 6.8 percent in mid-December and will keep moving down, decreasing by 0.1 percentage point on average to 6.7 percent in 2018, the Latvian State Employment Agency said, cites LETA.

The agency said this year had been good for Latvia and the EU in terms of employment - more than two million jobless were integrated in the EU labor market, economic growth was observed in all member states and the situation in the labor market is improving.

It has been a year since Evita Simsone was appointed the new head of the State Employment Agency. Her primary task in the new capacity was to find new ways to improve support to employers with an aim to increase employment in Latvia.

"Rapid changes, new forms of employment, robotization and artificial intelligence are becoming a routine reality in Latvia, requiring everyone to upgrade their knowledge and learn new skills. The State Employment Agency seeks to help each and every customer by providing timely and individualized assistance," Simsone said.

At the meeting of the Board of the European Network of Public Employment Services in Tallinn on December 7, Simsone was appointed the First Vice-Chair of the Board. She was proposed for the post by the organization's Board Chair, Fons Leroy, on the recommendation from the European Commission, the State Employment Agency said.

Simsone said her new position was a chance for Latvia to get more actively involved in addressing various employment-related issues. "I was nominated for the post based on the accomplishments by the State Employment Agency in 2017 and plans for improving services provided to all target groups through increased cooperation," she said.

The new initiatives include the Open Door Days bringing together job seekers with disabilities and potential employers and a campaign to help school students to find summer jobs.