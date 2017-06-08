Analytics, Baltic Export, Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Foreign trade , Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Saturday, 30.12.2017, 03:13
In Q3, exports of services amounted to EUR 2.2 bln, imports – EUR 1.3 bln in Lithuania
During the quarter, compared to the respective period of the previous year, the largest growth (62.4%) was recorded in the exports of telecommunications, computer and information services, as well as in imports of these and transport services (16.9% each).
The bulk of exports and imports of services (56.1 and 52.7% respectively) consisted of transport services. In III quarter 2017, the largest surplus (EUR 413.7 million) was recorded on the balance of road transport services, the largest deficit (EUR 65.3 million) – on the balance of sea transport services.
The exports of services to EU countries accounted for 64.7, to CIS countries – for 21.2% of the total exports of services; the imports of services from EU countries accounted for 63.1, from CIS countries – for 21.6% of the total imports of services.
In III quarter 2017, compared to the respective quarter of the previous year, exports of services to EU countries increased by 27.7, to CIS countries – 11.5%. Over the year, imports from EU countries grew by 9.2, from CIS countries – 8.1%.
Russia remains the main Lithuania’s partner in the exports of services. Over the year, the volume of exports to Russia increased by 19.7%. Exports of services to Germany (second in terms of service exports) increased by 53%.
Transport and travel services comprised the largest share of the total exports of services to Russia and Germany (59.9 and 31.9% and 68.5 and 12.3% respectively).
The main Lithuania’s partner in the imports of services was Belarus. Over the year, the volume of imports from Belarus increased by 8.1%, while imports of services from Russia (second in terms of service imports) increased by 10.7%. The structure of services imported from Belarus and Russia differed just marginally; the largest shares of imports of services from both countries consisted of transport and travel services: from Belarus – 64.8 and 30.2%, from Russia – 69.3 and 17.8% respectively.
Structure of exports and imports of services, III quarter 2017
|
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
EUR million
|
share, %
|
against III quarter 2016, %
|
EUR million
|
share, %
|
against III quarter 2016, %
|
Services, total
|
2 227.9
|
100.0
|
22.5
|
1 328.7
|
100.0
|
10.2
|
Maintenance and repair services
|
68.4
|
3.1
|
48.8
|
30.8
|
2.3
|
4.4
|
Transport services
|
1 250.3
|
56.1
|
26.4
|
700.4
|
52.7
|
16.9
|
Passenger transport
|
84.9
|
3.8
|
17.4
|
45.8
|
3.4
|
–17.2
|
Freight transport
|
679.3
|
30.5
|
26.9
|
319.7
|
24.1
|
16.5
|
Other transport
|
486.1
|
21.8
|
27.5
|
334.9
|
25.2
|
24.3
|
Travel
|
361.7
|
16.2
|
3.6
|
276.6
|
20.8
|
0.5
|
Construction
|
83.8
|
3.8
|
30.8
|
7.5
|
0.5
|
–23.2
|
Financial services
|
31.2
|
1.4
|
19.4
|
34.3
|
2.6
|
7.0
|
Telecommunications, computer and information
services
|
113.2
|
5.1
|
62.4
|
57.9
|
4.4
|
16.9
|
Telecommunications services
|
21.6
|
1.0
|
48.1
|
21.0
|
1.6
|
–14.3
|
Computer services
|
87.1
|
3.9
|
61.3
|
33.9
|
2.6
|
45.3
|
Information services
|
4.5
|
0.2
|
3.9 times
|
3.0
|
0.2
|
79.5
|
Other business services
|
201.4
|
9.0
|
30.7
|
173.6
|
13.1
|
12.5
|
Research and development services
|
10.2
|
0.5
|
28.4
|
1.4
|
0.1
|
–27.0
|
Professional and management consulting
services
|
74.3
|
3.3
|
22.8
|
47.6
|
3.6
|
4.9
|
Technical, trade-related and other business
services
|
116.9
|
5.2
|
36.4
|
124.6
|
9.4
|
16.4
|
Other services not elsewhere classified
|
117.9
|
5.3
|
–2.6
|
47.6
|
3.6
|
–15.3
Source: Balance of payments data.
Detailed data on exports and imports of services are available on the website of the Bank of Lithuania (under External Statistics).
