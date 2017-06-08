Construction costs in November grew by 0.4% in Latvia

Data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to October, in November 2017 the level of construction costs in Latvia increased by 0.4%. Labour remuneration of workers (1) grew by 0.6%, prices of building materials by 0.4%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 0.1%.

Compared to November 2016, construction costs rose by 3.2%. Labour remuneration of workers increased by 5.9%, prices of building materials by 2.9%, but maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 2.0%.

In November, the average level of construction costs was mostly affected by price increase of asphalt concrete, as well as rise in the labour remuneration of concrete workers and workers of related professions, as well as assemblers.

Construction cost indices (2010=100, as per cent)





In 2017, the data on prices of construction resources are provided by approximately 190 construction enterprises and more than 40 trade enterprises. When calculating the Construction Cost Index, the prices of building materials submitted by enterprises for the calculation of producer price indices in industry and import price index are also used

The sample includes construction enterprises with the highest value of own account construction works in 2016. The share of enterprises with the value of own account construction work exceeding EUR 1 million per year accounted for 72%, in 26% of which the value of own account construction work exceeded EUR 5 million per year. The criterion for the sample of trade enterprises is their turnover and specialisation.

More information on construction costs is available in the CSB database section Producer prices. Press release on changes of construction costs in December 2017 will be published on 26 January 2018.

More information on construction cost indices in Latvia is available in the CSB website section Key Indicators – Producer Prices – Metadata.

1 Hourly gross labour remuneration of workers employed in construction broken down by main professions:



- bricklayers and workers of related professions;

- concrete workers and workers of related professions;

- carpenters and builders;

- workers carrying out finishing works (roofers, plasterers, sanitary technicians and others);

- painters and workers of related professions;

- electricians;

- asphalt layers;

- auxiliary workers of road building and construction of artificial structures;

- assemblers;

- welders.