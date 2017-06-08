Construction input prices increased by 0.4% in Lithuania in November

Statistics Lithuania informs that in November 2017, compared to October, construction input prices increased by 0.4%. The greatest influence on the overall price change was made by a 1.2% increase in wages and salaries, as well as by a 0.1% increase in prices for construction materials and products.

Among construction materials and products, an increase in prices was observed for metal products – 0.3%, general building materials, insulation materials, concrete and mortar – 0.2% each.













In November, against October, an increase in average gross hourly earnings was determined by increased lump sum premiums, bonuses and benefits.





As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices – 0.5% – was observed for the construction of residential buildings.





Table 1. Influence on the overall monthly price change (November 2017, against October) by main construction input component group

Construction input component groups Price growth, % Influence, percentage points Wages and salaries 1.2 +0.333 Materials and products 0.1 +0.064 Overheads 0.1 +0.004





The influence on the overall change in construction input prices is determined not only by change in the construction input component price but also by the relative share (weight) of that component in the total value of construction.













Over the year (November 2017, against November 2016), construction input prices increased by 3.6%. This was determined by a 10.2% increase in wages and salaries, 1.4% – prices of construction materials and products, 1% – hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms.





As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over a year was observed for the construction of residential buildings – 4.7%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 4.8%.





Table 2. Changes in construction input prices by type of structure, November 2017, %





Types of structures according to CC1 Relative share (weight) of the construction work carried out by type of structure in the total value of new construction Price growth, November 2017, against October 2017 2016 December November All structures 100.0 0.4 3.3 3.6 Residential buildings 16.6 0.5 4.2 4.7 One flat houses 12.9 0.5 4.3 4.8 Blocks of flats 3.7 0.5 4.1 4.4 Non-residential buildings 37.9 0.4 4.1 4.5 Administrative 7.7 0.4 3.7 4.1 Industrial 20.1 0.4 4.2 4.6 Trade 10.1 0.5 4.2 4.6 Civil engineering units 45.5 0.3 2.2 2.5 Utility infrastructure (except for wastewater pipelines) 27.3 0.4 2.1 2.4 Wastewater pipelines 4.5 0.3 2.6 3.2 Roads and streets 13.7 0.3 2.3 2.5 Renovation of buildings x 0.5 4.5 4.8

x – the indicator is not calculated in such expression





Table 3. Changes in prices for the main construction input component groups, November 2017, %





Construction input component groups Relative share (weight) of construction input component groups in the total value of construction Price growth, drop (–), November 2017, against October 2017 2016 December November Total construction costs 100.0 0.4 3.3 3.6 Materials and products 62.4 0.1 1.4 1.4 Operation of machines and mechanisms 6.6 0.0 1.0 1.0 Wages and salaries and overheads 31.0 1.1 7.6 8.5 Wages and salaries 26.2 1.2 9.1 10.2 Overheads 4.8 0.1 –0.5 –0.5

1 Classification of types of Construction – CC





A news release on changes in construction input prices in December 2017 is due on 30 January 2018.





For more information, see the Database of Indicators.