Friday, 29.12.2017, 14:53
Estonian official names 3 most important achievements of EU presidency
"Estonia's first presidency of the Council of the European Union
was successful and we achieved most of the goals that we had set for ourselves.
If I had to highlight three of the most important topics, with which we
progressed well on the European scale, these would be digital development,
launching defense cooperation and climate policy agreements," Jaarats
told BNS.
"We can safely say that our presidency left a digital footprint in the
European Union. The ever progressing technological development is an
inevitability. As the presidency we have created discussion in Europe on how to
make this development beneficial for us in very different fields of life --
whether it be the e-state, the use of satellite information for environmental
monitoring or personalized healthcare. The creation of such an understanding is
for the most part the service of Estonia's longstanding work and
presidency," he said.
"For example, the free movement of data within
the European Union that was agreed upon at the end of December
provides the basis for the growth of European digital economy, as this way
companies will be able to preserve and process non-personal data in any member
state. However, this creates new opportunities for many smaller businesses that
offer their services online or offer customers added value when processing
their data," Jaarats said.
"For example, an accounting software company in the future will not
have to own a server park in every member state to render services in the whole
of the EU," he added.
"Largely thanks to a push from the Tallinn Digital Summit we
achieved an agreement for the development of 5G, that is a high-speed internet
connection. We are not only talking about a headline or slogan, but also real
5G standards and Europe-wide radio frequencies -- this is definitely one of the
very important landmarks for developing future technology," Jaarats
said.
"During the presidency we also agreed on creating a EU single digital
gate, which will help every citizen to communicate with the European Union more
easily. In principle, this means the creation of eesti.ee on the European
scale. Initially, it will be possible to consume 13 services of all member
states through the single digital gate, but if we think about the development
path of eesti.ee, there is enough future potential for the development of
the EU as a e-state," Jaarats said.
Jaarats said that Europe became significantly more united and safer during
the Estonian presidency. "An example of this is the launch of the permanent
structured cooperation (PESCO) on security and defense, which will make the
units of 25 member states more easily accessible for EU operations, and the
creation of a EU cyber security strategy," he said.
"Solving the migration crisis has become migration management and we
are focusing on long-term solutions and cooperation with those countries that
the migration path has moved through. We have also worked intensely for the
protection of the external borders of the EU with technological solutions
and fast information exchange between countries," Jaarats said.
"It was agreed under the leadership of Estonia what each country must
do to fight climate change -- we achieved and agreement in the EU on all goals
set with the Paris climate agreement. This is a field, which in the next few
years will directly impact each Estonian and European household. In order to
stop climate change we must reduce the maximum amounts of emission gases,
control waste generation and recycle significantly more what has been thrown in
the bin," Jaarats said.
"The entry into force of several amendments will undoubtedly take some
time and six months is a limited time for influencing the course of a ship the
size of the European Union. At the same time, in the next few days we can hand
over the role of the presidency to Bulgaria with a contented heart," he
said.
The international political publication Politico in an article written in
cooperation with 19 authors assessed Estonia's achievements as the presidency
of the Council of the European Union as mostly positive, with
Estonia's employment and social policy as well as climate and environment field
and energy policy receiving the highest grade, nine out of a possible ten, and
the field of healthcare receiving the lowest grade, five out of ten. Politico
gave Estonia's achievements in the digital field seven points out of ten, but
commended Estonia for succeeding in elevating digital issues to Europe's top
political table.
The Estonian presidency of the Council of the European Union lasts
from July 1 to December 31, 2017.
