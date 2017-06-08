Estonian official names 3 most important achievements of EU presidency

Director for EU affairs at the Government Office of Estonia Klen Jaarats said that Estonia during its presidency of the Council of the European Union achieved most of its set goals, while three of the most important achievements included highlighting digital issues, launching defense cooperation and agreements in climate policy, informs LETA/BNS.

"Estonia's first presidency of the Council of the European Union was successful and we achieved most of the goals that we had set for ourselves. If I had to highlight three of the most important topics, with which we progressed well on the European scale, these would be digital development, launching defense cooperation and climate policy agreements," Jaarats told BNS.

"We can safely say that our presidency left a digital footprint in the European Union. The ever progressing technological development is an inevitability. As the presidency we have created discussion in Europe on how to make this development beneficial for us in very different fields of life -- whether it be the e-state, the use of satellite information for environmental monitoring or personalized healthcare. The creation of such an understanding is for the most part the service of Estonia's longstanding work and presidency," he said.

"For example, the free movement of data within the European Union that was agreed upon at the end of December provides the basis for the growth of European digital economy, as this way companies will be able to preserve and process non-personal data in any member state. However, this creates new opportunities for many smaller businesses that offer their services online or offer customers added value when processing their data," Jaarats said.

"For example, an accounting software company in the future will not have to own a server park in every member state to render services in the whole of the EU," he added.

"Largely thanks to a push from the Tallinn Digital Summit we achieved an agreement for the development of 5G, that is a high-speed internet connection. We are not only talking about a headline or slogan, but also real 5G standards and Europe-wide radio frequencies -- this is definitely one of the very important landmarks for developing future technology," Jaarats said.

"During the presidency we also agreed on creating a EU single digital gate, which will help every citizen to communicate with the European Union more easily. In principle, this means the creation of eesti.ee on the European scale. Initially, it will be possible to consume 13 services of all member states through the single digital gate, but if we think about the development path of eesti.ee, there is enough future potential for the development of the EU as a e-state," Jaarats said.

Jaarats said that Europe became significantly more united and safer during the Estonian presidency. "An example of this is the launch of the permanent structured cooperation (PESCO) on security and defense, which will make the units of 25 member states more easily accessible for EU operations, and the creation of a EU cyber security strategy," he said.

"Solving the migration crisis has become migration management and we are focusing on long-term solutions and cooperation with those countries that the migration path has moved through. We have also worked intensely for the protection of the external borders of the EU with technological solutions and fast information exchange between countries," Jaarats said.

"It was agreed under the leadership of Estonia what each country must do to fight climate change -- we achieved and agreement in the EU on all goals set with the Paris climate agreement. This is a field, which in the next few years will directly impact each Estonian and European household. In order to stop climate change we must reduce the maximum amounts of emission gases, control waste generation and recycle significantly more what has been thrown in the bin," Jaarats said.

"The entry into force of several amendments will undoubtedly take some time and six months is a limited time for influencing the course of a ship the size of the European Union. At the same time, in the next few days we can hand over the role of the presidency to Bulgaria with a contented heart," he said.

The international political publication Politico in an article written in cooperation with 19 authors assessed Estonia's achievements as the presidency of the Council of the European Union as mostly positive, with Estonia's employment and social policy as well as climate and environment field and energy policy receiving the highest grade, nine out of a possible ten, and the field of healthcare receiving the lowest grade, five out of ten. Politico gave Estonia's achievements in the digital field seven points out of ten, but commended Estonia for succeeding in elevating digital issues to Europe's top political table.

The Estonian presidency of the Council of the European Union lasts from July 1 to December 31, 2017.