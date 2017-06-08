Alcohol, Analytics, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Shadow economy
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 29.12.2017, 14:53
Shadow activity in Lithuania's spirits market on increase in 2017
"We record opposite trends in to those in other areas. As the economy
is growing and people's incomes are increasing, the overall level of shadow
economy in Lithuania is on the decline and this year accounts for about a
quarter of the gross domestic product," LFMI Vice President Vytautas Zukauskas sad at a news
conference on December 28th.
"Shadow activity in the alcohol market, on the contrary, has picked
up," he said.
The LFMI estimates that the share of shadow activity in the strong beverage
market rose to 24% this year, from 22% in 2015. By comparison, the share of
shadow activity in the whole economy fell to 24%, from 26% two years ago.
"When legal alcohol becomes more expensive, people look for
alternatives. One of them is (to buy drinks) in the shadow (market) and the
other is to buy them legally in neighboring countries," Zukauskas said.
"Forecasts have proved to be correct: following a sharp tax hike in
Lithuania, an increasing number of people buy legal alcohol and thus pay taxes
in neighboring countries," he added.
- 02.12.2018 IMMER Digital: an innovative approach to manufacturing flexible packaging
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 29.12.2017 In Q3, exports of services amounted to EUR 2.2 bln, imports – EUR 1.3 bln in Lithuania
- 29.12.2017 In November, retail trade turnover in Latvia rose by 4.7%
- 29.12.2017 Construction costs in November grew by 0.4% in Latvia
- 29.12.2017 House of the Blackheads in Tallinn has to be returned to the brotherhood
- 29.12.2017 Healthcare expenses in Estonia up 6.9% on year in 2016
- 29.12.2017 Tricky hiring system pushes Ukrainians into shadow in Lithuania
- 29.12.2017 Russia asks to enforce more than EUR 20 mln from airBaltic in relation to bankrupt Investbank