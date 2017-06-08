Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Latvia, Markets and Companies, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 28.12.2017, 14:12
Latvia hits headlines across the globe in 2017 thanks to Ostapenko and Porzingis' achievements
The other developments in Latvia that were covered by the global media in 2017 included naming the National Library one of the most beautiful modern libraries in the world by BBC, the world's first drone jump performed by company Aerones, and Latvia's decision to grant citizenship to the world-famous ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov.
This year, the Latvian Institute has coordinated more than 80 foreign journalists' visits to Latvia to inform them about preparations for the country's centenary, development of various industries, and the history of Latvia.
Most journalists visiting Latvia this year were from Europe, for instance, from Germany, Scandinavia, Ukraine, Poland, Spain, Portugal, France, Great Britain, and Lithuania and Estonia.
For the first time, a delegation of South Korean media visited Latvia, and Canadian media also wrote quite a lot about Latvia as the international NATO battalion in Latvia is headed by Canada. U.S. media representatives mostly were interested about Latgale and tourism opportunities in Latvia, and journalists from Egypt, Australia, China, Russia and other countries also visited Latvia this year.
According to the Latvian Institute, social network users also showed a lot of interest in Latvia, and the institute's Facebook account If You Like Latvia, Latvia Likes You is the most popular of the Latvian Institute's accounts on social networks. Most of visitors to the institute's accounts on social networks were interested in Latvian holidays, traditions, and international achievements, especially in sports.
Latvia's official website Latvia.eu has been visited 404,436 times this year.
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 28.12.2017 In 2016, average size of agricultural holding increased and their number – decreased in Latvia
- 28.12.2017 In November, the turnover of enterprises engaged in the trade, repair of motor vehicles in Lithuania amounted to EUR 291 mln
- 28.12.2017 Cleantech startup Alina raises EUR 550,000 investment
- 28.12.2017 What impact will Nord Stream 2 have on European energy security?
- 28.12.2017 Топливо на эстонских заправках может вырасти до 1,35 евро за литр
- 28.12.2017 Pensions, child allowance to be raised in 2018 in Estonia
- 28.12.2017 Viking Line отмечает рост конкуренции, но прогноз итогов года оптимистичный
- 28.12.2017 Самые яркие события 2017 года в области энергетики и прогнозы на 2018 год