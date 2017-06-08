Latvia hits headlines across the globe in 2017 thanks to Ostapenko and Porzingis' achievements

In 2017, Latvia was making headlines across the globe thanks to Alona Ostapenko's triumph at the French Open tennis tournament and Kristaps Porzingis' impressive NBA performance, the Latvian Institute informed LETA.

The other developments in Latvia that were covered by the global media in 2017 included naming the National Library one of the most beautiful modern libraries in the world by BBC, the world's first drone jump performed by company Aerones, and Latvia's decision to grant citizenship to the world-famous ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov.





This year, the Latvian Institute has coordinated more than 80 foreign journalists' visits to Latvia to inform them about preparations for the country's centenary, development of various industries, and the history of Latvia.





Most journalists visiting Latvia this year were from Europe, for instance, from Germany, Scandinavia, Ukraine, Poland, Spain, Portugal, France, Great Britain, and Lithuania and Estonia.





For the first time, a delegation of South Korean media visited Latvia, and Canadian media also wrote quite a lot about Latvia as the international NATO battalion in Latvia is headed by Canada. U.S. media representatives mostly were interested about Latgale and tourism opportunities in Latvia, and journalists from Egypt, Australia, China, Russia and other countries also visited Latvia this year.





According to the Latvian Institute, social network users also showed a lot of interest in Latvia, and the institute's Facebook account If You Like Latvia, Latvia Likes You is the most popular of the Latvian Institute's accounts on social networks. Most of visitors to the institute's accounts on social networks were interested in Latvian holidays, traditions, and international achievements, especially in sports.





Latvia's official website Latvia.eu has been visited 404,436 times this year.