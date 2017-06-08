Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, GDP, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 28.12.2017, 14:13
FinMin: Latvia’s economy to grow by more than 3% in 3 years
"The 2018 national budget is the health care budget. The parliament
has adopted a law, setting health care, domestic and external security and
support to demography as its priorities. The government has prepared a
respective budget in line with the fiscal discipline requirements, ensuring
considerable funding to the priority sectors. It is considerate and will be
able to ensure a steeper national economic development than in other EU member
states," the minister said.
She said that more than EUR 235 million have been allocated in addition to
the plan of the medium-term budget for 2017, 2018 and 2019 for the health care
sector to improve accessibility to services, reduction of lines and wages of
medics.
EUR 126.8 million have been allocation additionally for the national
security, ensuring that financing reaches 2% of the gross domestic product
(GDP).
"The Finance Ministry expects that Latvia’s GDP this year will grow
3.7%. In the coming years the growth will be moderate because investments are
not expected to rise steeply. In 2018 GDP growth is projected at 3.4%, and in
2019 and 2020 at 3.2%," said Reizniece-Ozola.
According to medium-term budget framework, the government’s budget deficit
will be at 1% in 2018, 0.9% in 2019, and 0.4% in 2020.
„The 2018 budget is considerate and will allow to ensure the started
reforms in health care, security and demography sectors. In combination with
the tax reform and EU investments it will promote Latvia’s national economic
development,” the minister said.
Reizniece-Ozola said that in 2017 the EU funds investments are in an active
project phase. The government has managed to adopt the necessary national
policy documents and Cohesion policy investment terms for almost all 100% of
the EUR 4.4 billion available for Latvia from the EU funds.
"By the end of 2017 investment project agreements for 55% or EUR 2.4
billion of the available financing have been signed. The currently achieved
results show that support has been provided to 55,335 jobless people, 1,598
youths representing risk group and employed people, 1,041 employees of the
judicial system have raised their qualifications, support has been ensured to
683 business representatives, 301 new jobs have been created in the supported
territories, 237 kilometers of roads, bridges and tunnels have been rebuilt,
upgraded or renovated," the minister said.
She said that in 2018 and in the coming years there will be an intense
investment flow. Results from investments in research, including cooperation of
scientific institutions and business representatives, development of new
products and raising competitiveness can be expected.
