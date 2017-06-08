FinMin: Latvia’s economy to grow by more than 3% in 3 years

In the coming three years Latvia’s economy will grow by more than 3%, said Latvian Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola (Greens/Farmers) in an interview with LETA.

"The 2018 national budget is the health care budget. The parliament has adopted a law, setting health care, domestic and external security and support to demography as its priorities. The government has prepared a respective budget in line with the fiscal discipline requirements, ensuring considerable funding to the priority sectors. It is considerate and will be able to ensure a steeper national economic development than in other EU member states," the minister said.

She said that more than EUR 235 million have been allocated in addition to the plan of the medium-term budget for 2017, 2018 and 2019 for the health care sector to improve accessibility to services, reduction of lines and wages of medics.

EUR 126.8 million have been allocation additionally for the national security, ensuring that financing reaches 2% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

"The Finance Ministry expects that Latvia’s GDP this year will grow 3.7%. In the coming years the growth will be moderate because investments are not expected to rise steeply. In 2018 GDP growth is projected at 3.4%, and in 2019 and 2020 at 3.2%," said Reizniece-Ozola.

According to medium-term budget framework, the government’s budget deficit will be at 1% in 2018, 0.9% in 2019, and 0.4% in 2020.

„The 2018 budget is considerate and will allow to ensure the started reforms in health care, security and demography sectors. In combination with the tax reform and EU investments it will promote Latvia’s national economic development,” the minister said.

Reizniece-Ozola said that in 2017 the EU funds investments are in an active project phase. The government has managed to adopt the necessary national policy documents and Cohesion policy investment terms for almost all 100% of the EUR 4.4 billion available for Latvia from the EU funds.

"By the end of 2017 investment project agreements for 55% or EUR 2.4 billion of the available financing have been signed. The currently achieved results show that support has been provided to 55,335 jobless people, 1,598 youths representing risk group and employed people, 1,041 employees of the judicial system have raised their qualifications, support has been ensured to 683 business representatives, 301 new jobs have been created in the supported territories, 237 kilometers of roads, bridges and tunnels have been rebuilt, upgraded or renovated," the minister said.

She said that in 2018 and in the coming years there will be an intense investment flow. Results from investments in research, including cooperation of scientific institutions and business representatives, development of new products and raising competitiveness can be expected.