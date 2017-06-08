Politico's grades for Estonian EU presidency fluctuate between 5, 9

The international political publication Politico assesses Estonia's achievements as the presidency of the Council of the European Union as mostly positive, with Estonia's employment and social policy as well as climate and environment field and energy policy receiving the highest grade, nine out of a possible ten, and the field of healthcare receiving the lowest grade, five out of ten, reports LETA/BNS.

Politico cites Estonia's plans to move the European Union forward in the digital field and commends Estonia for succeeding in elevating digital issues to Europe's top political table, even if they did not achieve everything they might have hoped.

The publication also commends Estonia for maintaining the unity of the European Union during Brexit negotiations and noted that a big drop in migrants reaching Europe's shores means that the migration issue lost some of its poisonous potency under its watch.

Assessing Estonia's achievements across various fields, Politico gave the highest grade to success in the field of energy and employment and social policy field, with both fields receiving nine points out of a possible ten.

Politico said that the Estonian presidency succeeded in what many thought was almost impossible — getting agreement on the Council's joint position in negotiations with the European Parliament on four legislative proposals aimed at readying the EU's electricity markets for more renewables, more electricity flows across borders, more competition, and more consumer involvement.

In the field of employment and social policy, the Estonian presidency managed to get agreement between governments on some of the most contentious dossiers on the political agenda, not least updates to the Posted Workers Directive. It also managed to secure the Council's backing for the Pillar of Social Rights, a document signed off in Sweden that lays out the rights to which EU citizens are entitled. Estonia won Council agreement on a position on a draft law obliging products and services to be made accessible to disabled people. And the presidency also made significant progress on new measures to coordinate social security systems.

Politico before noon changed its assessment of Estonia's achievements in the field of climate and environment to nine out of ten points, taking into a big climate win bagged at the end of last week. The publication said that Estonians managed to provisionally wrap up every major climate file during their presidency.

Politico gave eight points to Estonia's activity in the field of Brexit, trade and transport.

Seven and a half points were given to Estonia in the field of migration and neighborhood, seven points in the field of agriculture, digital issues, financial services and maritime and fishing.

Estonia's activity in the field of security and justice received six points out of ten, while Politico gave five points to Estonia's achievements in the field of healthcare.

Politico said that Estonia did not achieve much in the field of health, but also did not aim high on health issues during its presidency. It focused on alcohol harm issues that cannot be regulated at national level because Europeans are allowed to bring in large quantities of alcohol from one country to the other. It also evangelized e-health as a way to improve health systems, but the Health Council conclusions on the issue are merely a rerun of many initiatives already taking place. And it was not able to convince the European Commission to propose a new alcohol strategy at a European level. During the Estonian EU presidency, Amsterdam was elected as the new location for the European Medicines Agency.