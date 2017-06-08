Analytics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 28.12.2017, 14:13
Politico's grades for Estonian EU presidency fluctuate between 5, 9
Politico cites Estonia's plans to move the European Union forward in
the digital field and commends Estonia for succeeding in elevating digital
issues to Europe's top political table, even if they did not achieve everything
they might have hoped.
The publication also commends Estonia for maintaining the unity of
the European Union during Brexit negotiations and noted that a big drop in
migrants reaching Europe's shores means that the migration issue lost some of
its poisonous potency under its watch.
Assessing Estonia's achievements across various fields, Politico gave
the highest grade to success in the field of energy and employment and social
policy field, with both fields receiving nine points out of a possible ten.
Politico said that the Estonian presidency succeeded in what many thought
was almost impossible — getting agreement on the Council's joint position
in negotiations with the European Parliament on four legislative proposals
aimed at readying the EU's electricity markets for more renewables, more
electricity flows across borders, more competition, and more consumer
involvement.
In the field of employment and social policy, the Estonian presidency
managed to get agreement between governments on some of the most contentious
dossiers on the political agenda, not least updates to the Posted Workers
Directive. It also managed to secure the Council's backing for the Pillar of
Social Rights, a document signed off in Sweden that lays out the rights to
which EU citizens are entitled. Estonia won Council agreement on a position on
a draft law obliging products and services to be made accessible to disabled
people. And the presidency also made significant progress on new measures to
coordinate social security systems.
Politico before noon changed its assessment of Estonia's achievements in
the field of climate and environment to nine out of ten points, taking into a
big climate win bagged at the end of last week. The publication said that
Estonians managed to provisionally wrap up every major climate file during
their presidency.
Politico gave eight points to Estonia's activity in the field of Brexit,
trade and transport.
Seven and a half points were given to Estonia in the field of migration and
neighborhood, seven points in the field of agriculture, digital issues,
financial services and maritime and fishing.
Estonia's activity in the field of security and justice received six points
out of ten, while Politico gave five points to Estonia's achievements in the
field of healthcare.
Politico said that Estonia did not achieve much in the field of health, but
also did not aim high on health issues during its presidency. It focused on
alcohol harm issues that cannot be regulated at national level because
Europeans are allowed to bring in large quantities of alcohol from one country
to the other. It also evangelized e-health as a way to improve health systems,
but the Health Council conclusions on the issue are merely a rerun of many
initiatives already taking place. And it was not able to convince the European
Commission to propose a new alcohol strategy at a European level. During
the Estonian EU presidency, Amsterdam was elected as the new location
for the European Medicines Agency.
