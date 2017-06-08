Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Society, USA
Lithuanians, Poles EU's most favorable nations towards US
According to the survey, the positive attitude towards to the US was stated
by 76% of Lithuanian respondents, which is a decline by 7 percentage points
from the fall of 2016. More positive opinions were only reported in Poland (79%).
Across the EU, the positive attitude towards the US was at 45%, down by 16 percentage
points from 2016.
Residents of Lithuania are also more positive about Russia than the EU
average, with positive opinions stated by 39% of respondents (down by 1 points
from the fall of 2016), while the EU average is 28%. More positive opinions
about Russia were reported in Bulgaria (70%), Cyprus (69%), Greece (59%),
Croatia and Slovakia (50%), Slovenia (49%), Romania (47%) and Latvia (46%).
The survey in Lithuania was conducted by TNS LT pollster in late September
through early October, interviewing 1,003 respondents.
