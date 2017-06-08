Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Society, USA

Lithuanians, Poles EU's most favorable nations towards US

BC, Vilnius, 27.12.2017.
Residents of Lithuania are one of the European nations with the most favorable stance on the United States, shows the latest Eurobarometer survey, cites LETA/BNS.

According to the survey, the positive attitude towards to the US was stated by 76% of Lithuanian respondents, which is a decline by 7 percentage points from the fall of 2016. More positive opinions were only reported in Poland (79%).

 

Across the EU, the positive attitude towards the US was at 45%, down by 16 percentage points from 2016.

 

Residents of Lithuania are also more positive about Russia than the EU average, with positive opinions stated by 39% of respondents (down by 1 points from the fall of 2016), while the EU average is 28%. More positive opinions about Russia were reported in Bulgaria (70%), Cyprus (69%), Greece (59%), Croatia and Slovakia (50%), Slovenia (49%), Romania (47%) and Latvia (46%).

 

The survey in Lithuania was conducted by TNS LT pollster in late September through early October, interviewing 1,003 respondents.




