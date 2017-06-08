Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 27.12.2017, 13:34
Bank analysts expect average gross wage in Latvia to increase by 7-9% in 2018
Swedbank chief economist
in Latvia Martins Kazaks told LETA
that the average gross wage in Latvia could increase 9% in 2018, and the growth
could well be in double digits.
Salaries will be growing in practically all sectors, but the steepest
growth will be registered in such industries as construction. A 16% increase in
the minimum wage will be an important factor contributing to wage growth in
industries where minimum salaries are paid. Taking into account the State
Revenue Service's estimates that wages paid under the table make up 20% of all
residents' incomes in Latvia, legalization of wages paid under the table will
account for large part of the total increase in salaries, believes Kazaks.
Luminor economist Peteris Strautins
also told LETA that salaries in
Latvia could increase about 9% next year.
Construction is one industry where the increasing demand for labor will
result in higher wages. Wage growth in tourism and recreation will also be
higher than the average. As a result of a higher minimum wage, salaries will
also be growing faster in those sectors where salaries are below the average -
retail trade, property maintenance services and suchlike, said Strautins.
SEB Banka macroeconomics expert Dainis
Gaspuitis told LETA that growing
wages and the tense situation on the labor market were characteristic of all
three Baltic countries. However, Estonia still has the highest gross wage in
the Baltics - EUR 1,201, while the lowest gross wage is paid in Lithuania - EUR
851. The minimum monthly wage will be raised in all three countries next year,
reminded Gaspuitis. In Lithuania, the minimum monthly wage will increase EUR
20, amounting to EUR 400 on January 1. The minimum wage in Estonia will
increase to EUR 500 and in Latvia to EUR 430.
Gaspuitis believes that this year, salaries in Latvia will increase 7.6%,
8.2% next year and 7.2% in 2019, but the growth will differ from one region to
another. The economic situation next year will be favorable for further wage
growth. Factors contributing to higher salaries include labor shortages, higher
minimum wage next year, and salaries at public sector institutions could also
probably increase in 2018.
"In all three countries emigration to centers will continue, as
salaries paid in regional centers are higher. Latvia and Lithuania will still
be affected by emigration - unlike Estonia, where some benefits are already
higher than in Finland, while the average salary after tax is EUR 1,000,"
said Gaspuitis, adding that average wage after tax in Latvia and Lithuania
could increase to EUR 1,000 in three years at best.
Citadele bank's economist Martins
Abolins told LETA that the
average gross wage in Latvia could increase 7% to 8% next year, but taking into
consideration how the unemployment level is changing, the increase may even
amount to 10%.
"The wage growth next year will be thanks to rather fast economic
growth, reducing unemployment, and an increase in the minimum monthly wage from
EUR 380 to EUR 400. As a result, the average wage before tax may increase to
EUR 1,000 next year. Much like this year, wages will be growing in almost all
industries next year," said Abolins.
As reported, in the third quarter of 2017, the average monthly gross wage
for full-time work was EUR 925 in Latvia, growing 7.5% or EUR 65 against the
same period in 2016.
- 27.12.2017 Grindex plans to keep expanding to EU, South-East Asian markets
- 27.12.2017 FinMin: tax reform was major gift on Latvia's centenary
- 27.12.2017 Transportation of container cargos by LDz Logistika up 15.6% in January-November
- 27.12.2017 Lithuanians, Poles EU's most favorable nations towards US
- 27.12.2017 SEB: Latvian leasing market likely to grow by 10% in 2018
- 27.12.2017 Swedbank: healthy demand for loans resumes in Latvia
- 27.12.2017 Improving working conditions in European states: new draft for a Directive
- 27.12.2017 Online petition in Latvia calls for digital versions of textbooks
- 27.12.2017 Сделки с биткойном в Латвии не облагаются НДС
- 27.12.2017 Национализация латвийской энергетики или зачем коалиция восстанавливает ЛССР