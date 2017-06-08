Bank analysts expect average gross wage in Latvia to increase by 7-9% in 2018

The average gross wage in Latvia could increase 7% to 9% in 2018, several banks' experts told LETA.

Swedbank chief economist in Latvia Martins Kazaks told LETA that the average gross wage in Latvia could increase 9% in 2018, and the growth could well be in double digits.

Salaries will be growing in practically all sectors, but the steepest growth will be registered in such industries as construction. A 16% increase in the minimum wage will be an important factor contributing to wage growth in industries where minimum salaries are paid. Taking into account the State Revenue Service's estimates that wages paid under the table make up 20% of all residents' incomes in Latvia, legalization of wages paid under the table will account for large part of the total increase in salaries, believes Kazaks.

Luminor economist Peteris Strautins also told LETA that salaries in Latvia could increase about 9% next year.

Construction is one industry where the increasing demand for labor will result in higher wages. Wage growth in tourism and recreation will also be higher than the average. As a result of a higher minimum wage, salaries will also be growing faster in those sectors where salaries are below the average - retail trade, property maintenance services and suchlike, said Strautins.

SEB Banka macroeconomics expert Dainis Gaspuitis told LETA that growing wages and the tense situation on the labor market were characteristic of all three Baltic countries. However, Estonia still has the highest gross wage in the Baltics - EUR 1,201, while the lowest gross wage is paid in Lithuania - EUR 851. The minimum monthly wage will be raised in all three countries next year, reminded Gaspuitis. In Lithuania, the minimum monthly wage will increase EUR 20, amounting to EUR 400 on January 1. The minimum wage in Estonia will increase to EUR 500 and in Latvia to EUR 430.

Gaspuitis believes that this year, salaries in Latvia will increase 7.6%, 8.2% next year and 7.2% in 2019, but the growth will differ from one region to another. The economic situation next year will be favorable for further wage growth. Factors contributing to higher salaries include labor shortages, higher minimum wage next year, and salaries at public sector institutions could also probably increase in 2018.

"In all three countries emigration to centers will continue, as salaries paid in regional centers are higher. Latvia and Lithuania will still be affected by emigration - unlike Estonia, where some benefits are already higher than in Finland, while the average salary after tax is EUR 1,000," said Gaspuitis, adding that average wage after tax in Latvia and Lithuania could increase to EUR 1,000 in three years at best.

Citadele bank's economist Martins Abolins told LETA that the average gross wage in Latvia could increase 7% to 8% next year, but taking into consideration how the unemployment level is changing, the increase may even amount to 10%.

"The wage growth next year will be thanks to rather fast economic growth, reducing unemployment, and an increase in the minimum monthly wage from EUR 380 to EUR 400. As a result, the average wage before tax may increase to EUR 1,000 next year. Much like this year, wages will be growing in almost all industries next year," said Abolins.

As reported, in the third quarter of 2017, the average monthly gross wage for full-time work was EUR 925 in Latvia, growing 7.5% or EUR 65 against the same period in 2016.