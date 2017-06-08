Bank of Latvia projects average annual inflation at 2.9% in 2018

The Bank of Latvia expects Latvia’s average annual inflation to reach 2.9% in 2018 and to drop to 2.6% in 2019, informs LETA, according to the central bank’s latest Macroeconomic Developments Report.

The bank says in the report that this year’s inflation dynamic had been in line with the prognoses and that the Bank of Latvia therefore left its inflation forecast for 2017 unchanged at 2.9%.

“Because of rising labor costs, in 2018 core inflation will be higher than in 2017. Services prices are expected to go up by more than 3% on average in 2018, reflecting strong domestic demand and labor cost growth, which will persist as the cyclical component remains negative. Furthermore, if the oil price stays above USD 60 per barrel, inflation might slightly surpass the projected rate,” the Bank of Latvia says in the report.

