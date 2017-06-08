Analytics, Economics, Inflation, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 27.12.2017, 13:35
Bank of Latvia projects average annual inflation at 2.9% in 2018
BC, Riga, 27.12.2017.Print version
The Bank of Latvia expects Latvia’s average annual inflation to reach 2.9% in 2018 and to drop to 2.6% in 2019, informs LETA, according to the central bank’s latest Macroeconomic Developments Report.
The bank says in the report that this year’s inflation dynamic had been in
line with the prognoses and that the Bank of Latvia therefore left its
inflation forecast for 2017 unchanged at 2.9%.
“Because of rising labor costs, in 2018 core inflation will be higher than
in 2017. Services prices are expected to go up by more than 3% on average in
2018, reflecting strong domestic demand and labor cost growth, which will
persist as the cyclical component remains negative. Furthermore, if the oil
price stays above USD 60 per barrel, inflation might slightly surpass the
projected rate,” the Bank of Latvia says in the report.
Earlier this month, the Bank of Latvia left its forecast for Latvia’s 2017
average annual inflation unchanged at 2.9%.
Other articles:
- 27.12.2017 Grindex plans to keep expanding to EU, South-East Asian markets
- 27.12.2017 FinMin: tax reform was major gift on Latvia's centenary
- 27.12.2017 Transportation of container cargos by LDz Logistika up 15.6% in January-November
- 27.12.2017 Lithuanians, Poles EU's most favorable nations towards US
- 27.12.2017 Swedbank: healthy demand for loans resumes in Latvia
- 27.12.2017 Bank analysts expect average gross wage in Latvia to increase by 7-9% in 2018
- 27.12.2017 Improving working conditions in European states: new draft for a Directive
- 27.12.2017 Online petition in Latvia calls for digital versions of textbooks
- 27.12.2017 Сделки с биткойном в Латвии не облагаются НДС
- 27.12.2017 Национализация латвийской энергетики или зачем коалиция восстанавливает ЛССР