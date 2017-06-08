Archbishop Stankevics: GDP growth should not be only priority, but also an improvement in humanity

Zbignevs Stankevics, Metropolitan Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church in Latvia, said in his Christmas greetings to the national that the cultivation of the humanity dimension in Latvia must become a priority, and be just as important as GDP growth, reports LETA.

Stankevics reminded that Latvia's centenary celebrations are fast approaching. ''When we go to a birthday celebration, we usually bring a gift. Let our gift be an increase in humanity,'' he said.





He explained that the one of the first signs of humanity is to support of those who are sad - those who are lonely, rejected by others or in need.





The archbishop called on society to work together to ''make sure the dimension of humanity in our fatherland becomes a priority'', and does not lack behind in importance to GDP growth for example.





''I wish you all a peaceful Christmas and a happy 2018!'', Stankevics said.