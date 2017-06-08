In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania

Statistics Lithuania informs that based on provisional data, in 2016, against 2015, value added generated in the tourism sector increased by 6.6% and totalled EUR 1 billion 73 thousand, or 3.1% of the country’s gross value added. Value added of the tourism sector, against the gross value added, increased by 0.1 percentage point.

The tourism production grew by 2.2% and totalled EUR 2 billion 22 thousand at current prices. In 2016, 45.8 thousand persons worked in this sector, i. e. 4.7% of all employees in the private sector.













In 2016, against 2015, the number of domestic overnight trips of Lithuanian residents decreased by 4.1%, while the number of trips of foreigners grew by 10.8%. The number of same-day trips of foreign visitors increased by 1.6%. In 2016, short same-day trips of Lithuanian residents within the country were more often than in 2015 – the number thereof, as the number of same-day trips of foreign visitors, increased by 1.6%.





In 2016, average expenditure per trip of a foreign tourist in Lithuania totalled EUR 351, that of a domestic tourist – EUR 67.

Key tourism accounts indicators

Tourism sector,

total Share, against the country’s general indicators,% 2016 2015 2014 Production (consumption), EUR million 2021.8 3.13 3.05 3.07 Intermediate consumption, EUR million 949.1 3.2 3.1 3.1 Value added, EUR million 1072.7 3.1 3.0 3.1 Number of employees1, thousand 45.8 4.7 4.8 4.8

1 Public sector excluded













