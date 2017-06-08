Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, GDP, Lithuania, Tourism
In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
The tourism production grew by 2.2% and totalled EUR 2 billion 22 thousand at current prices. In 2016, 45.8 thousand persons worked in this sector, i. e. 4.7% of all employees in the private sector.
In 2016, against 2015, the number of domestic overnight trips of Lithuanian residents decreased by 4.1%, while the number of trips of foreigners grew by 10.8%. The number of same-day trips of foreign visitors increased by 1.6%. In 2016, short same-day trips of Lithuanian residents within the country were more often than in 2015 – the number thereof, as the number of same-day trips of foreign visitors, increased by 1.6%.
In 2016, average expenditure per trip of a foreign tourist in Lithuania totalled EUR 351, that of a domestic tourist – EUR 67.
Key tourism accounts indicators
|
|
Tourism sector,
|
Share, against
the country’s general indicators,%
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
Production (consumption), EUR million
|
2021.8
|
3.13
|
3.05
|
3.07
|
Intermediate consumption, EUR million
|
949.1
|
3.2
|
3.1
|
3.1
|
Value added, EUR million
|
1072.7
|
3.1
|
3.0
|
3.1
|
Number of employees1, thousand
|
45.8
|
4.7
|
4.8
|
4.8
___________________________
1 Public sector excluded
Data of Eurostat and statistical or other institutions of other countries
Concepts
Tourism value added refers to the production generated in the tourism sector minus intermediate consumption.
Tourism production refers to the total of goods and services produced in the tourism sector.
Tourism intermediate consumption refers to goods and services used as capital goods for tourism sector production.
More information on the issue is available in the Database of Indicators.
