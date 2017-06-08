Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, GDP, Lithuania, Tourism

In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania

Zita Serafinienė, Statistics Lithuania, 22.12.2017.
Statistics Lithuania informs that based on provisional data, in 2016, against 2015, value added generated in the tourism sector increased by 6.6% and totalled EUR 1 billion 73 thousand, or 3.1% of the country’s gross value added. Value added of the tourism sector, against the gross value added, increased by 0.1 percentage point.

The tourism production grew by 2.2% and totalled EUR 2 billion 22 thousand at current prices. In 2016, 45.8 thousand persons worked in this sector, i. e. 4.7% of all employees in the private sector.




In 2016, against 2015, the number of domestic overnight trips of Lithuanian residents decreased by 4.1%, while the number of trips of foreigners grew by 10.8%. The number of same-day trips of foreign visitors increased by 1.6%. In 2016, short same-day trips of Lithuanian residents within the country were more often than in 2015 – the number thereof, as the number of same-day trips of foreign visitors, increased by 1.6%.


In 2016, average expenditure per trip of a foreign tourist in Lithuania totalled EUR 351, that of a domestic tourist – EUR 67.

 

Key tourism accounts indicators

 

Tourism sector,
total

Share, against the country’s general indicators,%

2016

2015

2014

Production (consumption), EUR million

2021.8

3.13

3.05

3.07

Intermediate consumption, EUR million

949.1

3.2

3.1

3.1

Value added, EUR million

1072.7

3.1

3.0

3.1

Number of employees1, thousand

45.8

4.7

4.8

4.8

___________________________
1 Public sector excluded




Data of Eurostat and statistical or other institutions of other countries


Concepts

Tourism value added refers to the production generated in the tourism sector minus intermediate consumption.


Tourism production refers to the total of goods and services produced in the tourism sector.


Tourism intermediate consumption refers to goods and services used as capital goods for tourism sector production.


More information on the issue is available in the Database of Indicators.




