Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:29
589 days of pollical corruption investigation in Lithuania: main facts
In the framework of the investigation, prosecutors interrogated more than
150 persons, including about 50 former or existing parliamentarians,
ex-ministers and MEPs.
The probe involved more than 30 searches, checks of around 50 electronic
devices and media, as well as around 50 specialist conclusions.
BNS is listing the main facts of the case.
Eligijus Masiulis: The former leader of the Liberal Movement and former parliamentarian is
suspected of taking a bribe of over 100,000 euros from MG Baltic vice-president Raimondas
Kurlianskis for the political party's operations in the concern's interest.
He is suspected of taking a bribe for influence in the selection of a location
in Vilnius for a monument to Jonas Basanavicius, parliamentary discussions of
amendments of the Consumer Loan Law and a resolution on the Vilnius-Utena
highway. All in all, searches of the former politician's home, office and car
revealed around 250,000 euros. Masiulis faces suspicions of bribery, influence
peddling and unlawful enrichment. He admits having taken money from
Kurlianskis, however, claims it was a loan.
Sarunas Gustainis: The ex-Liberal and former member of the Vilnius City Council is suspected
of taking a bribe of nearly 9,000 euros for parliamentary decisions in MG Baltic benefit. The bribe was
disguised as support to the public establishment Institute of Applied Politics.
Prosecutors say that Gustainis, in response to Kurlianskis' request, registered
amendments to the Consumer Loan Law in parliament and voted in support of their
adoption. He is suspected of bribery. Gustainis has dismissed the suspicions as
funny, pledging to definitely defend himself in court.
Gintaras Steponavicius: The former member of the Liberal Movement and MP is suspected of
discussing unlawful funding of the Liberal Movement with MG Baltic vice-president, Kurlianskis, via a support fund bearing
his name and the Freedom Studies Center he had established. The authorities say
Steponavicius finalized an agreement on support to the organizations and
consequently voted in support to legal acts in favor of the concern. The
law-enforcement has not specified any bills or sums. Steponavicius is suspected
of abuse. The MP has admitted having discussed support to the two
organizations, however, maintains he committed no crime, as he did not vote in
support of decisions in the concern's interest.
Vytautas Gapsys: The law-enforcement suspect Kurlianskis paid the then MP, formerly a
member of the Labor Party, around 27,000 euros to influence other members of
the party to act in the interest of MG
Baltic. Prosecutors say part of the bribe was disguised as discounts for
the Labor Party's political advertisement broadcast on the television channel
owned by the concern, while the other part of the sum was disguised as support
to a public establishment. Gapsys is suspected of having acted for in the
concern's interests during the parliamentary ballot on the amendments to the
Profit Tax Law and the Consumer Loan Law, as well as on the Vilnius-Utena
highway project.
Prosecutors suspect the former MP may have also influenced then Agriculture
Minister Virginija Baltraitiene to
act in the interest of MG Baltic,
attempted to influence a decision on the future of Stasys Dailydka in the post of the state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, as well as
influence the results of the public procurement tenders announced by the Ignalina
Nuclear Power Plant. Gapsys faces suspicions of bribery and influence peddling.
The ex-MP denies having taken a bribe, saying he did not vote in support of the
bills in favor of the concern and claiming to have secured discounts for the
Labor Party's advertisement campaign by way of negotiations.
Raimondas Kurlianskis: The vice-president of MG Baltic
is suspected of bribing Masiulis, Steponavicius, Gapsys, as well as influence
peddling. Kurlianskis has said he disagreed with the suspicions but has refrained
from further comments. Earlier this week, he announced plans to sell his stake
in a company operated by the concern and resign from all positions in MG Baltic after the deal has been
finalized.
The Liberal Movement, the Labor Party and MG Baltic: Amid suspicions that MG
Baltic, the Liberal Movement and the Labor Party benefited from possibly
unlawful operations of their representatives, suspicions were brought against
the three legal entities. The Labor Party stands suspicions of large-scale bribery
and large-scale influence peddling, the Liberal Movement is suspected of
bribery, influence peddling and abuse, while MG Baltic is suspected of bribing the parties and peddling
influence.
MG Baltic representatives
have dismissed the suspicions against the concern as the prosecutor's abuse of
his power and psychological pressure. The two parties disagree with the
suspicions, saying that individual persons in charge of certain actions should
be held liable, while the organization that had not authorized them should be
exempt.
Darius Mockus and Romanas Raulynaitis: In the
framework of the investigation, prosecutors questioned MG Baltic president and owner Darius Mockus and board member
Romanas Raulynaitis as special witnesses, a status of people who testify about
their actions, while prosecutors lack data to list them as suspects.
