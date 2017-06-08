Analytics, Estonia, Legislation
Estonian PM: most of government's tasks were performed in 2017
According to Ratas, during Estonia's EU presidency many topics have
progressed and got a solution. He added that it is sad that Estonia's
presidency will be over soon.
Ratas thanked the media for professional coverage of the presidency.
Ratas also recalled that Thursday marks 10 years from Estonia joining the
Schengen Area. "It has been important to us because it has simplified
traveling and the movement of goods," he said.
"When talking about the work of the government, we have based our
decisions of the main wish of making the Estonian society fairer," Ratas
said, adding that with that in ming the government carried out a tax-free
income reform.
The Estonian government had 249 tasks planned for the year and by Wednesday
207 of these had been performed, while by the end of the year 216 tasks are
planned to be performed, Ratas said.
