Estonian PM: most of government's tasks were performed in 2017

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on December 21st that most of the government's goals for this year will be met by the end of the year and one of the government's goals was to make the society more equal, informs LETA/BNS.

According to Ratas, during Estonia's EU presidency many topics have progressed and got a solution. He added that it is sad that Estonia's presidency will be over soon.

Ratas thanked the media for professional coverage of the presidency.

Ratas also recalled that Thursday marks 10 years from Estonia joining the Schengen Area. "It has been important to us because it has simplified traveling and the movement of goods," he said.

"When talking about the work of the government, we have based our decisions of the main wish of making the Estonian society fairer," Ratas said, adding that with that in ming the government carried out a tax-free income reform.

The Estonian government had 249 tasks planned for the year and by Wednesday 207 of these had been performed, while by the end of the year 216 tasks are planned to be performed, Ratas said.