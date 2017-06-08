Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:29
In November, level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 0.1%
Over the month, upward
pressure on the producer price changes was mainly exerted by manufacture of
food products and manufacture of non-metallic mineral products. Steam and air
conditioning supply as well as production of electricity had downward effect.
Producer price changes in
November 2017 (as %)
|
|
Weights
|
Price changes in November 2017, compared to
|
October
2017
|
November
2016
|
Industrial
production – total
|
100.0
|
0.1
|
3.3
|
Mining and
quarrying
|
2.6
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Manufacturing
|
78.1
|
0.1
|
3.8
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
15.3
|
-0.3
|
0.2
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
4.0
|
0.0
|
7.2
|
Products sold on the domestic market
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
3.5
|
Mining and
quarrying
|
1.9
|
0.6
|
2.0
|
Manufacturing
|
59.4
|
0.1
|
4.9
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
31.5
|
-0.3
|
0.2
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
7.2
|
-0.1
|
6.2
|
Exported
products
|
100.0
|
0.2
|
3.1
|
Mining and
quarrying
|
3.3
|
0.5
|
-0.2
|
Manufacturing
|
95.7
|
0.1
|
3.1
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
14.4
In November 2017, compared to
November 2016, the average level of producer prices in Latvian industry
increased by 3.3%. The level of
prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 3.5% and that of
exported products by 3.1%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries
grew by 4.0% and of products exported to non-euro area countries by 2.5%.
The most significant impact
was made by the price increase in manufacture of food products, manufacture of
wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, as well as in waste
collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery. Price changes
in manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, as well as
manufacture of chemicals, chemical products and man-made fibres, in turn, had
the greatest lowering effect.
Producer price changes compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (as %)
This year, information on
producer prices in industry is provided by more than 610 enterprises, which
inform the CSB about approximately 2.6 thousand prices every month – 1.4
thousand of which are related to products and industrial services sold on the
domestic market and 1.2 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with
the respective information being then used for index calculations.
More information on producer
price changes is available CSB website section Producer prices– Key Indicators.
Information on producer price
changes in industry in December 2017 will be published on 22 January 2018.
