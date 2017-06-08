20% Estonians bought transport service from another individual in 2016/2017

According to 2017 survey results, 20% of individuals in Estonia had arranged transportation services via websites or apps from another private individual for private purposes in the preceding 12 months, reports LETA/BNS.

Of EU member states only the UK posted a higher ratio - 27%, it appears from data published by Eurostat Wednesday.

Next after Estonia came Ireland with 17%, and France and Malta with 12% each. Latvia and Lithuania posted ratios of 7% each.

The lowest such ratio was registered in Cyprus -- 1%, followed by The Czech Republic, Austria, Portugal and Romania with 2% each.

In the EU on the whole, 8% of residents had arranged transportation services via websites or apps from another private individual for private purposes in the preceding 12 months.

By way of comparison, 17% of individuals in the EU had arranged accommodation, such as a room, an apartment, a house, a holiday cottage, etc. via websites or apps from another private individual for private purposes in the preceding 12 months.





In nearly all member states, the share of individuals using a website or app to arrange accommodation from other individuals was higher than for transport, the only exceptions being Estonia, 15% for accommodation versus 20% for transport, and the Czech Republic, 1% for accommodation versus 2% for transport.

The Latvian and Lithuanian ratios for arranging accommodation online from another private individual were equal at 9%.

Approximately one in three individuals aged 16 to 74 arranged accommodation from another private individual via a website or with an app in the UK, 34%, as did 22% Luxembourg, 21% in Ireland, and 20% in Malta and the Netherlands each. In contrast, with a ratio of 1%, the Czech Republic registered the lowest proportion among member states for which data is available, followed by Cyprus with 4%.

In most countries the survey was conducted in the second quarter of 2017.