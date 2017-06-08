Analytics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Tourism, Transport
20% Estonians bought transport service from another individual in 2016/2017
Of EU member states only the UK posted a higher ratio - 27%, it appears
from data published by Eurostat Wednesday.
Next after Estonia came Ireland with 17%, and France and Malta with 12%
each. Latvia and Lithuania posted ratios of 7% each.
The lowest such ratio was registered in Cyprus -- 1%, followed by The Czech
Republic, Austria, Portugal and Romania with 2% each.
In the EU on the whole, 8% of residents had arranged transportation
services via websites or apps from another private individual for private
purposes in the preceding 12 months.
By way of comparison, 17% of individuals in the EU had arranged
accommodation, such as a room, an apartment, a house, a holiday cottage, etc.
via websites or apps from another private individual for private purposes in
the preceding 12 months.
In nearly all member states, the share of individuals using a website or
app to arrange accommodation from other individuals was higher than for
transport, the only exceptions being Estonia, 15% for accommodation versus 20%
for transport, and the Czech Republic, 1% for accommodation versus 2% for transport.
The Latvian and Lithuanian ratios for arranging accommodation online from
another private individual were equal at 9%.
Approximately one in three individuals aged 16 to 74 arranged accommodation
from another private individual via a website or with an app in the UK, 34%, as
did 22% Luxembourg, 21% in Ireland, and 20% in Malta and the Netherlands each.
In contrast, with a ratio of 1%, the Czech Republic registered the lowest
proportion among member states for which data is available, followed by Cyprus
with 4%.
In most countries the survey was conducted in the second quarter of 2017.
