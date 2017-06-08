Analytics, Financial Services, Latvia, Society
2017 has been financially more successful for Latvians
This year's survey shows that Latvians' assessment of their households'
overall financial situation is the most optimistic in five years, as the number
of respondents satisfied with their financial situation (30%) was slightly
higher than the number of the dissatisfied respondents (28%). Respondents aged
18 to 25 and people working in the private sector were the most likely to
describe 2017 as financially successful.
The main factors named in the survey as having a negative impact on family
finances included food costs (72%), monthly housing bills (63%) and transport
costs (56%). Meanwhile, 50% of the surveyed people said their family expenses
increased as a result of new legislation. At the same time, increased family
income had improved the financial situation of 37% of respondents, and 22% had
felt positive changes at their work. Respondents' ability to make ends meet
emerged as the third most frequently mentioned positive change (21%).
"The survey shows that the economic situation in the country and also
in the business sector has improved. This is being felt in regions with higher
economic activity, whereas in Latgale, where unemployment has remained the
highest in Latvia for several years already, people are much more concerned
about their current and future financial situation. Demand for young people on
the labor market is on the rise, which allows them to increase their income and
feel more secure about their financial future," said Reinis Jansons, the head of the Swedbank Institute of Finances.
He said that the households' concerns about food, housing and transport
costs' strong impact on their family budgets made sense, as people have been
spending the lion's share of their monthly income on these three expenditure
items.
Swedbank is the largest
bank in Latvia by assets.
