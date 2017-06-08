The outgoing year 2017 has been financially more successful for Latvians that the previous one, a survey on family finances conducted by the Swedbank Institute of Finances reveals, cites LETA.

This year's survey shows that Latvians' assessment of their households' overall financial situation is the most optimistic in five years, as the number of respondents satisfied with their financial situation (30%) was slightly higher than the number of the dissatisfied respondents (28%). Respondents aged 18 to 25 and people working in the private sector were the most likely to describe 2017 as financially successful.

The main factors named in the survey as having a negative impact on family finances included food costs (72%), monthly housing bills (63%) and transport costs (56%). Meanwhile, 50% of the surveyed people said their family expenses increased as a result of new legislation. At the same time, increased family income had improved the financial situation of 37% of respondents, and 22% had felt positive changes at their work. Respondents' ability to make ends meet emerged as the third most frequently mentioned positive change (21%).

"The survey shows that the economic situation in the country and also in the business sector has improved. This is being felt in regions with higher economic activity, whereas in Latgale, where unemployment has remained the highest in Latvia for several years already, people are much more concerned about their current and future financial situation. Demand for young people on the labor market is on the rise, which allows them to increase their income and feel more secure about their financial future," said Reinis Jansons, the head of the Swedbank Institute of Finances.

He said that the households' concerns about food, housing and transport costs' strong impact on their family budgets made sense, as people have been spending the lion's share of their monthly income on these three expenditure items.

Swedbank is the largest bank in Latvia by assets.