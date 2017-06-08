Bank analysts predict Latvia's GDP to grow 3.7-4.5% in 2018

Latvia's gross domestic product could increase 3.7% to 4.5% next year, said several banks' experts interviewed by LETA, who also pointed out that the situation on the labor market was the biggest concern for the economy of Latvia.

SEB Banka macroeconomics expert Dainis Gaspuitis told LETA that Latvia's GDP rose 4.7% in January-September this year, which indicated rather fast-paced economic development. The more active sectors at the moment will lend momentum to the less active ones, therefore there will be positive trends in most national economy sectors next year. "Some time will pass yet until the real estate sector warms up. Construction industry will be especially active for the next few years, thanks to both the European Union funds and private projects. Consumption will also increase next year, which will lead to better services and retail trade figures," said Gaspuitis.

On the other hand, negative trends in finance and insurance may continue for some time in Latvia. "Availability of labor and industries' ability to use the current market situation to their advantage will be the most pressing concerns in the foreseeable future. These will determine the speed of Latvia's economic growth in the next several years," said Gaspuitis.

He believes that Latvia's GDP will increase 4.5% this year, although this year's growth may even amount to 5%, while GDP growth in 2018 could be around 3.7% and 3.5% in 2019.

The biggest challenges include population ageing, rising wages, and productivity. The tax reform may be challenging at the beginning of 2018. In the meantime, external environment projections are very positive, but they may be seriously affected by political instability.

Citadele economist Martins Abolins told LETA that the current economic development indexes were good enough, and Latvia's GDP this year could increase by approximately 4%. "The positive economic growth is largely due to favorable external economic environment as well as Latvian businessmen's optimism," he explained, adding that, according to the latest Citadele Index survey, business sentiment in Latvia in the third quarter of this year was positive in all sectors for the first time in four years.

Likewise, global economic development this year will be the fastest since 2011. International trade has increased almost 10% this year, EU producers' optimism has risen to a record-high level, while U.S. consumer optimism is the highest in 17 years. This means further stable growth on Latvia's key sales markets, therefore industry and exports in Latvia could increase 5% to 6% next year. Unexpected global geopolitical developments or financial shocks are the main risks to Latvia's economic development next year, said Abolins.

Construction will be growing rapidly next year, by 10% to 15%. According to Citadele Index findings, construction is the most optimistic industry in Latvia at the moment. Rapid growth will also continue in export of IT and business services, and in e-commerce. Financial and transport industries are the ones that could hamper the overall economic development next year. In the banking sector, decreasing amounts of non-resident deposits and switching to new business models is the main challenge.

Among the internal factors, the situation on the labor market is becoming increasingly complicated. "Wages and salaries are growing rather fast now, unemployment is decreasing and the number of vacancies has increased quite a lot this year. According to our surveys, 40% of businessmen are experiencing problems with finding the employees they need, therefore the labor market will definitely be the biggest challenge to the Latvian economy in the medium term," said Abolins.

Swedbank chief economist in Latvia Martins Kazaks told LETA that real GDP growth could amount to 4.2% next year. If the global economic development remains fast and there are no instabilities caused by populists, the growth may be even faster. The probability of positive risks at the moment is much higher than the probability of negative risks, he explained.

The nominal GDP growth could be at 7% to 8% next year, which is quite a lot, added Kazaks.

All the industries will be growing, and so will be exports and local sales, especially in the cyclical industries such as construction. Decreases are only possible in sectors with structural problems, for example, in transit, as Russian cargoes are being shifted to Russian ports. If non-resident business volumes continue to decrease, the downturn in the financial sector may also continue. But the overall mood in 2018 will be very good, said Kazaks.

Luminor economist Peteris Strautins told LETA that his bank expected Latvian economy to grow approximately 4.5% next year, or about as much as in 2017.

Investment growth may be less contributing in the future, while consumption will contribute more to the economic growth, said Strautins. In the meantime, export growth will continue at the current pace. Among the industries, construction, manufacturing and trade will have the greatest positive effect on economic development. Hospitality and catering, art, recreation and culture may record the steepest growth, but their contribution to the GDP is comparatively small.

Strautins also said that national economy sectors with the bleakest prospects were transit and finance.

As reported, during the first nine months of 2017, Latvia's GDP grew by 4.7% year-on-year at constant prices.