Analytics, Economics, Financial Services, GDP, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:33
Bank analysts predict Latvia's GDP to grow 3.7-4.5% in 2018
SEB Banka macroeconomics
expert Dainis Gaspuitis told LETA that Latvia's GDP rose 4.7% in
January-September this year, which indicated rather fast-paced economic
development. The more active sectors at the moment will lend momentum to the
less active ones, therefore there will be positive trends in most national economy
sectors next year. "Some time will pass yet until the real estate sector
warms up. Construction industry will be especially active for the next few
years, thanks to both the European Union funds and private projects.
Consumption will also increase next year, which will lead to better services
and retail trade figures," said Gaspuitis.
On the other hand, negative trends in finance and insurance may continue
for some time in Latvia. "Availability of labor and industries' ability to
use the current market situation to their advantage will be the most pressing
concerns in the foreseeable future. These will determine the speed of Latvia's
economic growth in the next several years," said Gaspuitis.
He believes that Latvia's GDP will increase 4.5% this year, although this
year's growth may even amount to 5%, while GDP growth in 2018 could be around
3.7% and 3.5% in 2019.
The biggest challenges include population ageing, rising wages, and
productivity. The tax reform may be challenging at the beginning of 2018. In
the meantime, external environment projections are very positive, but they may
be seriously affected by political instability.
Citadele economist Martins Abolins told LETA that the current economic
development indexes were good enough, and Latvia's GDP this year could increase
by approximately 4%. "The positive economic growth is largely due to
favorable external economic environment as well as Latvian businessmen's
optimism," he explained, adding that, according to the latest Citadele
Index survey, business sentiment in Latvia in the third quarter of this year
was positive in all sectors for the first time in four years.
Likewise, global economic development this year will be the fastest since
2011. International trade has increased almost 10% this year, EU producers'
optimism has risen to a record-high level, while U.S. consumer optimism is the
highest in 17 years. This means further stable growth on Latvia's key sales markets,
therefore industry and exports in Latvia could increase 5% to 6% next year.
Unexpected global geopolitical developments or financial shocks are the main
risks to Latvia's economic development next year, said Abolins.
Construction will be growing rapidly next year, by 10% to 15%. According to
Citadele Index findings, construction is the most optimistic industry in Latvia
at the moment. Rapid growth will also continue in export of IT and business
services, and in e-commerce. Financial and transport industries are the ones
that could hamper the overall economic development next year. In the banking
sector, decreasing amounts of non-resident deposits and switching to new
business models is the main challenge.
Among the internal factors, the situation on the labor market is becoming
increasingly complicated. "Wages and salaries are growing rather fast now,
unemployment is decreasing and the number of vacancies has increased quite a
lot this year. According to our surveys, 40% of businessmen are experiencing
problems with finding the employees they need, therefore the labor market will
definitely be the biggest challenge to the Latvian economy in the medium
term," said Abolins.
Swedbank chief economist
in Latvia Martins Kazaks told LETA
that real GDP growth could amount to 4.2% next year. If the global economic
development remains fast and there are no instabilities caused by populists,
the growth may be even faster. The probability of positive risks at the moment
is much higher than the probability of negative risks, he explained.
The nominal GDP growth could be at 7% to 8% next year, which is quite a
lot, added Kazaks.
All the industries will be growing, and so will be exports and local sales,
especially in the cyclical industries such as construction. Decreases are only
possible in sectors with structural problems, for example, in transit, as
Russian cargoes are being shifted to Russian ports. If non-resident business
volumes continue to decrease, the downturn in the financial sector may also
continue. But the overall mood in 2018 will be very good, said Kazaks.
Luminor economist Peteris Strautins told LETA that his bank expected Latvian
economy to grow approximately 4.5% next year, or about as much as in 2017.
Investment growth may be less contributing in the future, while consumption
will contribute more to the economic growth, said Strautins. In the meantime,
export growth will continue at the current pace. Among the industries,
construction, manufacturing and trade will have the greatest positive effect on
economic development. Hospitality and catering, art, recreation and culture may
record the steepest growth, but their contribution to the GDP is comparatively
small.
Strautins also said that national economy sectors with the bleakest
prospects were transit and finance.
As reported, during the first nine months of 2017, Latvia's GDP grew by 4.7%
year-on-year at constant prices.
- 22.12.2017 Россия обвинила Латвию в нарушении международных обязательств и этнической нетерпимости
- 22.12.2017 In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
- 22.12.2017 Недвижимость и золото - самые популярные инвестиции в Литве
- 22.12.2017 В Беларуси декретом вводят цифровую экономику и легализацию криптовалют
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Lithuania no longer a leader in absorbing EU funds
- 22.12.2017 Украинский ПриватБанк готовит продажу 45,6% латвийского PrivatBank
- 22.12.2017 Rietumu и фонд «Поколение» подарили Детской больнице оборудование для внутривенного питания новорожденных
- 22.12.2017 Rimi in Latvia promises to sell only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025