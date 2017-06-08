Analytics, Baltic, Financial Services, Real Estate
Housing affordability improves in all three Baltic capitals
Swedbank spokeswoman Kristine Jakubovska said that in the third quarter of this year HAI
in Riga was 177.2 points, which means that household income was by 77.2% higher
than needed for a housing loan that costs no more than 30% of the family's net
income. The HAI is calculated for a family whose income is equal to 1.5 of
average net wages (EUR 1,133) with an average-sized apartment of 55 square
meters.
She said that the average price per square meter rose
steeper than net wages (8.3% and 6.3% respectively), but because of reduction
of mortgage interest rates by 36 base points, the HAI improved by 4.7 points.
At the same time, even though affordability improved,
as the apartment prices increased steeper than wages, longer time was needed
for saving up for the downpayment – by two weeks to 24.1 months.
In Tallinn, affordability increased by 2.9 points to
159.9 points in the third quarter of 2017 compared with the same period in
2016. In Vilnius, the HAI improved by 0.5 points to 124.8 points due to very
rapid wage growth, which exceeded apartment price growth. The time needed to
save for a down payment decreased declined by about three weeks to 29 months in
Tallinn and to 37.2 months in Vilnius.
Swedbank publishes
its Baltic Housing Availability Index quarterly. The HAI reflects household
buying power, based on apartment purchases that have been made, but says
nothing about opportunities for apartment sales. It includes mortgage costs but
excludes taxes and subsidies, including property tax and interest deductions,
as well as housing maintenance costs such as utility bills.
The HAI is calculated for a family whose income is
equal to 1.5 of average net wages with an average-sized apartment of 55 square
meters.
The HAI is 100 when households use 30% of their net
wages for mortgage costs. When the HAI is at least 100, households can afford
their housing, according to the established norm. The higher the index,
the greater the affordability.
