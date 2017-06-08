In 2016, household disposable income in Latvia increased by 4.9%

Results of the survey conducted by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) in 2017 show that, compared to 2015, in 2016 household disposable income1 increased by 4.9%, reaching 437 euros per household member monthly.The growth rate of household income continued to slow down, compared to the increase recorded in the previous years – 7.6% in 2015, 9.3% in 2014 and 10.7% in 2013.

In 2016, household disposable income in urban areas increased by 4.2%, reaching 467 euros monthly. In rural areas, the indicator rose more rapidly – by 6.7%, reaching 372 euros monthly. Regional breakdown indicates notable differences in monthly household income per household member. The largest growth in household disposable income was recorded in the Pierīga region – of 7.2% (478 euros monthly), while the lowest increase was observed in the Kurzeme region – of 1.8% (396 euros monthly). Income in Riga grew by 3.7% (528 euros monthly), in Zemgale – by 4.9% (386 euros monthly), in Latgale – by 5.6% (300 euros monthly), in Vidzeme – by 6.7% (366 euros monthly).









In 2016, household income from labour per household member rose by 6.1% – from 293 euros a month in 2015 to 311 euros a month in 2016. Income from social transfers2 (pensions, allowances and other budgetary payments) per household member grew faster than income from labour for the first time since the financial crisis – by 6.6% (from 101 euros a month in 2015 to 108 euros a month in 2016).

In 2016, the share of income from labour amounted to 71.2% of the total disposable income (70.4% in 2015), while the share of social transfers amounted to 24.7% (24.3% in 2015).









In 2016, compared to 2015, the lowest increase in income was observed in the poorest households (by 2.8% in households of the 1st quintile group and by 3.6% in households of the 2nd quintile group). The income of the richest households, belonging to the 5th quintile group, increased by 5.1% over the year. The largest growth in income was recorded in households of the 4th and 3rd quintile groups (by 6.4% and 5.7%, respectively).

Household disposable income by quintile group; 2008–2016

Quintile group3 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Income increase in 2016, compared to 2015,% on average per household member monthly, EUR 1st (poorest) 112 100 97 105 112 125 135 150 154 2.8 2nd 201 202 194 199 209 228 245 257 266 3.6 3rd 281 259 257 260 272 295 317 340 360 5.7 4th 411 355 338 352 372 413 449 483 514 6.4 5th (richest) 797 668 620 681 701 780 847 896 942 5.1 National average 355 303 286 305 320 354 387 417 437 4.9

The Gini coefficient of Latvia did not change over the year (34.5%), while the income of the 20% of the richest population was 6.3 times higher than that of the 20% of the poorest population (6.2 times higher in 2015).

Income inequality indicators; 2011–2016

Indicator 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Gini coefficient4 (%) 35.7 35.2 35.5 35.4 34.5 34.5 Quintile share ratio (S80/S20)5 6.5 6.3 6.5 6.5 6.2 6.3



Compared to other European Union (EU) Member States6, the income inequality level in Latvia remained high. According to the latest data, the Gini coefficient of Latvia wat the fourth highest among EU Member States. The coefficient was higher only in Bulgaria (38.3% in 2015), Lithuania (37.0% in 2015) and Romania (34.7% in 2015), while Spain had the same indicator as Latvia (34.5% in 2016), and the average coefficient of EU amounted to 30.8% (in 2015). The quintile share ratio was also one of the highest in the EU (7.9 in Bulgaria (2015), 7.2 in Romania (2015), 7.1 in Lithuania (2015), 6.6 in Spain and in Greece (2015), 6.3 in Italy (2015) and 6.3 in Latvia (2016), while the EU average amounted to 5.2 (2015)).

Household disposable income data source: survey on income and living conditions conducted by the CSB in 2017 (EU-SILC – EU Statistics on Income and Living Conditions). The survey covered 6 thousand households and 11.3 thousand respondents aged 16 and over. CSB will collect data on household disposable income in 2017 within the framework of the 2018 survey, and respondents will have the possibility to fill in the questionnaire online.

More information on the data of the survey conducted in 2017 is available in the Personal Income section of the CSB database.