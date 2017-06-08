Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Funds, GDP, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:35
Central bank: Lithuania's GDP growth in 2017 driven by corporate investment, exports
Gediminas Simkus, director of the Bank of
Lithuania's Economics and Financial Stability Service, says that domestic
consumption was a key driving force of the economy, but there was also a major
improvement in investment and exports.
"We have seen recently a significant decline in
the use of EU funds, which account for about one-sixth of the total investment.
In 2017, however, investment growth was driven by the private sector, with
growth recorded in investment in vehicles, residential and non-residential
buildings, and machinery and equipment. Companies increased their production
capacities, which contributed to export growth," he said at a news
conference.
In its latest forecasts released on Tuesday, the Bank
of Lithuania sticks to its GDP growth estimates of 3.6% for this year and 2.8%
for next year.
However, the central bank revised its inflation
estimates upward to 3.7% for 2017 and 2.6% for 2018, from 3.4% and 2.2%,
respectively, projected in in late September.
"The inflation growth next year is due to rising
prices for oil and commodities and rising wages in Lithuania," Simkus
said.
"The upward revision of the inflation forecast
reflects the outlook for oil prices. We expect oil prices to rise at a faster
rate than we forecast some time ago," he added.
The central bank forecasts that Lithuania's export
growth will reach 9.4% this year before slowing down to 4.5% next year. It
expects unemployment to decline to 7.1% in 2017 and ease further to 6.8% in
2018.
