Estonia's November inflation was the highest in eurozone

Estonia's inflation in November was 4.5%, the highest inflation in the eurozone during the month, while the average inflation in the euro area increased by 0.1 percentage points on month to 1.5%, it can be seen from data released by Eurostat, cites LETA/BNS.

In the European Union as a whole inflation moved up 0.1 percentage points to 1.8% in November compared to October. In November 2016 inflation was 0.6% in the eurozone as well as in the EU.

No deflation was recorded in any eurozone countries in November. The lowest inflation was with 0.2% in Cyprus, 0.5% in Ireland and 0.9% in Finland. The highest inflation was recorded in Estonia, Lithuania and the United Kingdom -- respectively 4.5%, 4.2% and 3.1%.

Compared with October, inflation remained fell in four member states, remained stable in nine and moved up in 15 member states.

The biggest inflation raisers were motor fuels, furnace oil and dairy products, while the biggest lowerers were telecommunications, clothes and social protection.