Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:38
In 2016, every fifth Estonian lived in relative poverty
In 2016, the income of the population increased and
income inequality remained on the level of the previous year. Social transfers
(state benefits and pensions) helped to prevent falling into poverty, as had
they not been included in income, 39.2% of the population would have lived in
relative poverty.
The percentage of people living in relative poverty
has been declining for the past four years, having gone from 21.8% in 2013 to
21.1% in 2016.
In 2016, a person was considered to be living in
relative poverty if his/her equalised monthly disposable income was below 468
euros (432 euros in 2015). In 2016, the income of the poorest and the richest
quintile of the population differed 5.8 times.
Compared to 2015, the relative poverty rate has
decreased in the case of children, young and middle aged people, but has
increased in the case of the elderly. In 2016, 41.8% of persons aged 65 and
over lived in relative poverty (40.2% in 2015). In 2016, 16.5% of children
under 18 lived in relative poverty, i.e. 2 percentage points less than a year
earlier.
A higher level of education is an important
prerequisite for the prevention of poverty. In 2016, the relative poverty rate
of persons with higher education was 13%, of persons with basic education or
lower 36.7%. In the case of persons with higher education, the relative poverty
rate was almost three times lower than in the case of persons with basic
education or lower.
Relative poverty rate is the share of persons with
equalised yearly disposable income lower than the relative poverty threshold.
The relative poverty threshold is 60% of the median equalised yearly disposable
income of household members. Equalised disposable income is the total household
income, which is divided by the sum of equivalence scales of all household
members.
The estimations are based on the Estonian Social
Survey, which has been conducted by Statistics Estonia since 2004. 6,200
households, which included 15,300 household members, participated in the survey
in 2017. The survey collects data about the yearly income, which is why the
survey of 2017 asked about the income of 2016. The yearly income is necessary
for calculating the indicators of poverty and inequality. The social survey is
conducted by statistical organisations in all European Union countries on the
basis of a harmonised methodology by the name of EU-SILC. For the statistical
activity “Estonian Social Survey”, the main representative of public interest
is the Ministry of Social Affairs.
