Analytics, Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:40
Highest business confidence recorded in Riga, Kurzeme
Citadele bank economist Martins Abolins told the press on Friday that confidence can now be
observed in all areas of business. For the fourth consecutive quarter, Citadele Index exceeds 50 points,
reaching 51.44 points in the third quarter of this year, having improved by
5.77 points over the year.
Business confidence was rated at 52.46 points in Riga,
52.19 points in Kurzeme. Less upbeat sentiments were recorded in the
northeastern province of Vidzeme (51.93 points), southern Zemgale province and
the Riga Region rated slightly above 50 points, while eastern Latvian province
of Latgale rated 47.31 points.
According to Abolins, business representatives are
positive about economics and their own finance. Business confidence about
overall economic situation in the country has improved considerably.
There is optimism in all sectors, according to
Abolins, including the construction sector (52.84 points), manufacturing (52.53
points), trade (51.33 points), services (50.94 points).
The economist said that 2017 has been the most
successful year in the post-crisis period.
At the same time, there is huge difference between
sentiments of small and large enterprises. Large companies rated 59.83 points,
while small companies are still pessimistic and their rating reached 49.49
points.
Development Financial Institution Altum board
member Inese Zile said that investments are important for company.
In the third quarter of this year the guarantees issued by Altum exceeded EUR
100 million which historically is the largest guarantee portfolio. Zile
expected the loan guarantees to keep growing also next year.
The Citadele Index is based on a survey of 750 company owners
and business executives, representing firms of different sizes doing business
in different industries. The index is published quarterly since 2004. SKDS
pollster carries out the survey for Citadele Bank.
- 22.12.2017 Россия обвинила Латвию в нарушении международных обязательств и этнической нетерпимости
- 22.12.2017 In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
- 22.12.2017 Недвижимость и золото - самые популярные инвестиции в Литве
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Украинский ПриватБанк готовит продажу 45,6% латвийского PrivatBank
- 22.12.2017 Rietumu и фонд «Поколение» подарили Детской больнице оборудование для внутривенного питания новорожденных
- 22.12.2017 BaltCap investing in Latvia's biogas plants
- 22.12.2017 Latvian traffic police get 206 wearable cameras for fighting corruption risks
- 22.12.2017 Rimi in Latvia promises to sell only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025