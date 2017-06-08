Analytics, Estonia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:40
Estonia's total forest land area grows 0.2% in 2016
BC, Tallinn, 18.12.2017.Print version
The total area of forest land in Estonia grew 0.2% to 2.3 million hectares in 2016, and the forest coverage ratio of the territory of Estonia rose 0.1 percentage point to 51%, it appears from data available from Statistics Estonia, reports LETA/BNS.
Total forest stand decreased by 0.2% to 2.1 million hectares.
The total area of spruce forests grew 2% to 371,700 hectares, the total area of aspen forests grew 3.1% to 123,900 hectares and the total area of black alder forests grew to 75,100 hectares. The total area of pine forests meanwhile decreased 0.6% to 697,800 hectares, the total area of birch forests 1.8% to 642,100 hectares and the total area of grey alder forests contracted 0.9% to 196,100 hectares.
Estonia's forest stock totaled 475.8 million solid cubic meters and the annual forest increment was 0.2%. Pine forests registered the biggest annual increment - by 2.7% to 91.9 million cubic meters.
The average forest stock per hectare grew 0.5% to 222 cubic meters.
