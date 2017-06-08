Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Inflation, Lithuania
ECB doesn't find Lithuania's inflation alarming
"The inflation is very easy to explain. Salaries have an effect on
prices. The base effect – oil and food prices. In the end, our purely national
aspect – taxes, a one-time factor that made Lithuania a champion even in
comparison with neighbors," Vasiliauskas told journalists on Friday.
In his opinion, Lithuania's inflation would be similar to that of Latvia or
Estonia, if the country hadn't considerably raised alcohol excise duties and
temporarily lifted the value-added tax (VAT) discount on heating.
"Everyone (ECB members) understand that our situation is different as
an economy that adapts and converges. We have states that are basically
well-developed and we have countries that are still in development and are
trying to come closer to the average. The structure of economies is different,
and the cycles are different. The attitude is entirely natural and
comprehensible," said Vasiliauskas.
According to Eurostat, Lithuania's harmonized annual inflation was 4.2% in
October, standing at 4% in Estonia and 2.7% in Latvia. The average inflation
was 1.7% across the EU and 1.4% in the euro area.
