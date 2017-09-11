EU – Baltic States, Internet, Taxation, Technology
Latvia concerned about possibility to lose rights on deciding on its own taxes in respect to European digital tax - Karins
British paper The Guardian reported that 12 EU member
states, including Latvia and Estonia, rejected the proposal would have forced
firms to reveal profits made and taxes paid in each EU country.
The proposed directive was designed to shine a light on how
some of the world’s biggest companies – such as Apple, Facebook and Google –
avoid paying an estimated USD 500 bn a year in taxes by shifting their
profits from higher-tax countries such as the UK, France and Germany to
zero-tax or low-tax jurisdictions including Ireland, Luxembourg and Malta.
Karins said that there has been a misunderstanding in the
information published earlier because the discussion on the digital tax
includes two separate issues - the directive on revealing profits of global
corporations and introduction of the digital tax.
"The first issue is related with profits of
international companies. Latvia supports the proposal that profits of these companies
should be revealed," said Karins.
The second issue is related with introduction of digital tax
and Latvia has objections in this respect.
"So far all issues on taxes in Europe had been decided
unanimously, still Latvia has objections to handing over tax policy decision to
the large member states because we have our own rights to decide on the amount
of the value added tax, personal income tax, etc.," said the prime
minister.
"We cannot support a system when we cannot decide on
our own taxes," he said.
The Latvian Finance Ministry informed earlier that on
December 5 the ECONFIN meeting will review the proposal in relation to
revealing information about taxes paid by particular companies and branches.
"Latvia in general supports the main goal of the proposal
to fight tax avoidance, forcing the particular multinational companies and
their branches to reveal information about their tax payments and other related
information," the ministry said.
However, the European Commission has decided to move forward
the directive referring to direct taxes, in the way of qualified majority vote
instead of unanimous vote as required for specific tax changes. "Issues
related with direct taxes should be revised by the ECONFIN council and
decisions should be based on an unanimous vote," said the Finance
Ministry.
The ministry explained that Latvia insists on the unanimous
vote regarding taxes because of the different development level of the EU
members. Also, this is the only chance for small member states to ensure
representation and protection of their national interests.
