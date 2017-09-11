Veriff launches a self-service verification platform

According to Kaarel Kotkas, Veriff CEO and Founder, identity verification isn't essential just for fintech companies anymore. It’s a vital part of any online business, and the earlier it's implemented, the easier it is to scale. “That’s why we want to offer our services to online businesses right when they launch their business. Once they have an identity verification process in place, they can start building trusting relationships with their clients, growing their business faster while taking advantage of a flexible and scalable pricing model.”





As with any self-service, Veriff Station’s client onboarding is a fully automated process. Clients can choose between four pricing plans depending on the verification volumes. With the low commitment contracts and flexible packages, Veriff’s scalable billing is a great fit for growing businesses that need to onboard customers they can trust.





According to Constantin Schreiber, Co-Founder of Blair, they looked at a lot of competitors before deciding on Veriff. “Veriff’s outstanding customer-facing user experience is a crucial aspect for us, as well as the quick and easy integration - it took us less than a day to get going. Many existing providers are geared towards large enterprises and huge volumes, whereas Veriff’s self-service platform provides a great option for companies with lower volumes without compromising on security.”

There are millions of SMEs across the globe who either because of the regulations or the nature of their business need to verify their clients’ identities before starting doing business with them. Now all these companies can outsource the time-consuming process of identity verification, use the self-service platform instead and focus on their core business.





According to Erik Mell, the Co-founder of Xolo, identity verification is an integral part of the service when helping clients to launch their businesses. "Veriff’s self-service platform Veriff Station gives us flexibility both in terms of verification volumes and pricing, while also delivering the high levels of security we need. We hope that seamless identity verification will further reduce the time it takes to launch a business with Xolo.”





Veriff launched the beta-version of Veriff Station at the beginning of September, giving out thousands of free verifications for its test clients. The feedback from Veriff Station users has been positively proving the high demand for a high-security self-service verification tool.





Veriff is a global online identity verification company that protects businesses and their customers from online identity fraud by making sure that a person is who they claim to be. With the help of artificial intelligence, Veriff analyses thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, verifying people from 190+ countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of internet businesses including fintech companies, sharing economy providers and marketplaces in London, New York, San Francisco, Berlin, Vienna, and other major cities. Veriff is an alumnus of the startup accelerator Y Combinator and has raised EUR 7.35 mln (USD 8.3mln) in funding. Veriff employs over 300 people in Tallinn, Estonia.





Blair is a San Francisco based fintech start-up that finances college students through “Income Share Agreements” (ISA). Students receive funding for their tuition or costs of living and in turn pay back a percentage of their income for a fixed period of time after they graduate. Repayments adjust to individual income circumstances; by deferring payments in times of low income. Blair’s ambition is to build a human capital platform where individuals can access capital based on their future potential instead of their past and investors can participate in the upside potential of individuals in an ethical way. Blair is an alumnus of the startup accelerator Y Combinator.





Xolo makes it simple for anyone, anywhere to start and run a one-person business in a hassle-free way. Since 2015, the company has been offering a full suite of services for global freelancers including company formation online, access to banking, and full accounting and compliance service. With their new virtual company service, Xolo reduces the complexity and cost of engaging with national governments and operate in a borderless world. The time needed to launch a freelance business is cut from weeks to minutes. Xolo’s largest markets are Germany, Spain, France, the UK, Ukraine, and Turkey, and typical customers are software developers, management consultants or designers. Xolo has raised EUR 6 mln (USD 6.8 mln) investments led by European venture firms Karma Ventures, Vendep Capital, and Leap Ventures (France).