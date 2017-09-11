Estonian ForMin to get cyber diplomacy department

The development of international cooperation in cyber security will also be added to the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





"Countries are increasingly prioritizing cyber security and safety in their foreign policy aims and our allies see Estonia as a leader in this field," Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

The new department, headed by the Estonian ambassador at large for cyber security, Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, will allow Estonia to participate more efficiently in global discussions on the subject and ensure our continued pioneering role in this field, the minister said.





The department will begin work this autumn and its prospective staff of advisors comprises officials of the Foreign Ministry who have already previously worked on various aspects of cyber diplomacy. As cyber security is among Estonia's priorities as member-elect for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, one of the first great tasks is to compose a work plan for the department. The department will also contribute to sectoral discussions in international organizations, promote bilateral and multilateral relations, supervise development cooperation in the cyber field and participate in formats related to internet freedom.





Cyber diplomacy mainly concerns state behavior in cyberspace and their compliance with cyber norms, trust-building measures and existing international law. Several cooperation formats have been established in this field at the UN, the EU, the OSCE, NATO, the Council of Europe, the OECD and other international organizations, spokespeople for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.