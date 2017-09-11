Estonia: Pipedrive develops AI-based sales assistant

"In the field of sales software, Pipedrive's solution is unique in that the role of artificial intelligence is not to replace, but to advise," Sergei Anikin, CTO of Pipedrive, said in a press release. He added that artificial intelligence acts as a kind of a small helper that analyzes large data, previous actions and transactions and, on the basis of that, gives the sales representatives recommendations for faster and smarter decisions.





"Humans are the only ones who have the skill and capability necessary for sales work to establish solid relations with customers, follow their body language and notice emotions and artificial intelligence will certainly not achieve this, at least not in the next few years," Anikin said.





For example, the AI-based sales assistant uses the use data of the customer to suggest activities that could be automated, teach setting and adjusting goals, encourage carrying out well-functioning activities and highlights those transactions from the sales person's sometimes hundreds of transactions that have been left without attention for a longer period of time.





For Pipedrive, the creation of the sales assistant was the first larger artificial intelligence development project. In order to create the application, a 15-member team of developers went through a three-month mission, meaning that development took longer than average and demanded greater contribution from the employees than usual.





The artificial intelligence can be used by all Pipedrive customers regardless of the service package chosen. The company will start introducing the possibilities accompanying the new software gradually and they will reach customers across the world by the end of 2019.





Founded in 2010, Pipedrive offers a CRM platform that is used by sales teams at more than 90,000 companies in over 150 countries worldwide. The company has raised 90 million US dollars in investments and employs a workforce of over 500 people.