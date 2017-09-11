Technology

Lithuanian banks' profits up 8.5% to 91 mln

BC, Vilnius, 17.06.2019.
Commercial banks and branches of foreign banks operating in Lithuania posted 90.9 mln euros in combined net profits in the first quarter, up 8.5% from the same periods last year. The Q1 profit figure was the highest since 2011, according to the central Bank of Lithuania writes LETA/BNS.

Net interest income remained the key source of banks' income, growing by 5.7% y-o-y to 117 mln euros.


Net service and commission income increased 4.4% to 55.6 mln euros, while administrative expenses went up by 3.9% to 80.6 mln euros.


The banking system's assets totaled 28.207 bn euros at the end of the first quarter, up 8.1%, or 2.1 bn euros, from a year earlier, and down 1.4% from the end of the previous quarter.


The combined loan portfolio (including leasing), which makes up the bulk of the assets, almost unchanged over a quarter but rose 5.5% to 19.891 bn euros.


The share of bad loans inched down 0.25 percentage points to 2.19% of the total loan portfolio.


Private individuals' deposits rose 0.9% over a quarter to 22.473 bn euros.


All banks complied with the regulatory capital and liquidity requirements at the end of the first quarter.




