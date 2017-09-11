Cybernetics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Internet, Security, Technology
Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 08.05.2019, 07:44
Estonia, Sweden have a lot to learn from each other on cyber issues
"Cyberspace is playing an increasingly large role in
diplomacy. It is not only about being able to resist cyber-attacks, it is also
about what kind of global internet we want and whether or not our diplomats can
make sure it is achieved," said the Estonian ambassador at large for cyber
security, Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, who coordinated the visit.
"Finding answers to these questions will be vital in
the next five or ten years," she said according to spokespeople for the
Estonian Foreign Ministry.
According to Tiirmaa-Klaar, one of the ways to do this is to
cooperate with like-minded countries that support an open and rules-based
cyberspace, of which the current visit is an excellent example.
"Estonia and Sweden have a lot to learn from each other
on cyber issues. Just like in Estonia, the level of cybersecurity in Sweden is
good and there is an understanding that cyber issues are best resolved by
working together with other countries. In our meetings with various Estonian
ministries, we and our Swedish colleagues spoke about increasing regional
cybersecurity capabilities," the ambassador at large said.
The visit's agenda also included enhancing cooperation in
international formats in the UN, NATO and the European Union to ensure the
implementation of existing legislation and establishing rules of conduct in
cyberspace, she added.
The Swedish delegation was headed by Erik Windmar,
cybersecurity coordinator for the prime minister of Sweden. The program of the
visit included meetings at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the
Information System Authority, the Ministry of Education and Research and the
Ministry of Defense. The delegation also visited TalTech and the NATO
Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence, and met with Estonian cyber
entrepreneurs.
