Estonia, Sweden have a lot to learn from each other on cyber issues

"Cyberspace is playing an increasingly large role in diplomacy. It is not only about being able to resist cyber-attacks, it is also about what kind of global internet we want and whether or not our diplomats can make sure it is achieved," said the Estonian ambassador at large for cyber security, Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, who coordinated the visit.





"Finding answers to these questions will be vital in the next five or ten years," she said according to spokespeople for the Estonian Foreign Ministry.





According to Tiirmaa-Klaar, one of the ways to do this is to cooperate with like-minded countries that support an open and rules-based cyberspace, of which the current visit is an excellent example.





"Estonia and Sweden have a lot to learn from each other on cyber issues. Just like in Estonia, the level of cybersecurity in Sweden is good and there is an understanding that cyber issues are best resolved by working together with other countries. In our meetings with various Estonian ministries, we and our Swedish colleagues spoke about increasing regional cybersecurity capabilities," the ambassador at large said.





The visit's agenda also included enhancing cooperation in international formats in the UN, NATO and the European Union to ensure the implementation of existing legislation and establishing rules of conduct in cyberspace, she added.





The Swedish delegation was headed by Erik Windmar, cybersecurity coordinator for the prime minister of Sweden. The program of the visit included meetings at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Information System Authority, the Ministry of Education and Research and the Ministry of Defense. The delegation also visited TalTech and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence, and met with Estonian cyber entrepreneurs.