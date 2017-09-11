Estonian IT and telecommunications association elects Andre Krull as president

The new nine-member board of ITL is made up of Juhan-Madis Pukk from Flowit Estonia OU, Mart Mae from Microsoft Estonia OU, Madis Sassiad from GoSwift OU, Ivo Lasn from Playtech Estonia OU, Ivo Suursoo from Columbus Eesti AS, Seth Lackman from Fujitsu Eesti AS, Katre Liiberg from Telia Eesti AS, Andre Krull from Nortal AS and Urmas Kolli from Datel AS, spokespeople for the association said.





The new board was elected for a two-year term and it must present its action plan to members of the association within six weeks of the election.





ITL is a nonprofit association bringing together information and communication technology (ICT) companies and organizations. The association has 88 members and the combined turnover of its members makes up more than 67% of the total turnover of the Estonian ICT sector. The objectives of the association include facilitating the work of Estonian ICT companies, advancing cooperation between them as Estonia is heading towards information society, representing and protecting the interests of its members and expressing their common positions.