Tuesday, 26.03.2019, 11:51
Enterprise Estonia: Digitization would improve competitiveness of small companies
"Today, the sector is experiencing a labor shortage
that is especially visible in the metal industry. High salaries caused by
labor shortages eat up profits and money needs to be channeled into labor
expenses rather than development," Karina
Tomba, industry digitization and product development service manager at
Enterprise Estonia, said in a press release. "In the future, however,
those companies with efficient production will survive. This means development
of processes within the company, flexibility and automation, this is the only
way in which added value will increase and profitability will improve,"
she added.
Rait Faktum Ariko
carried out a survey among 300 Estonian industrial companies, according to
which half of the smaller industrial companies said they are planning to invest
in making production more efficient and switch to digitized and automated
processes in the next few years.
Of the microenterprises that participated in the survey, 50%
had already digitized all processes or were planning to do so within the next
five years. Altogether 64% of industries with up to 25 employees already had
experience in digitization.
Since October of last year, industrial enterprise have been
able to apply for digital diagnostics support from Enterprise Estonia. In the
second half of this year, an investment support will be added with which
automation processes can be carried out in reality as well.
"With the help of the new measure, it will be possible
to cover half of the expenses eligible for help in the extent of up to 200,000
euros," Tomba said. "According to studies carried out in Europe, the
pay-off time of investments may be along the lines of 3-4 years. As the
digitization level of a company increases, the pay-off time will be reduced
further," she added.
According to the Rait
Faktum Ariko survey, two thirds of companies that have already started with
digitization are planning to continue development in the next few years.
