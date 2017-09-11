China, Legislation, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 13.03.2019, 09:52
Laws must be observed in deciding on Huawei, Lithuanian foreign minister says
"Huawei has the right to participate in international tenders, at least under the existing legislation," Linkevicius told Ziniu Radijas. "We are a state governed by the rule of law, and when the relevant bodies take other decisions, there will be other decisions."
"We now see warnings from the US and they apparently have grounds for that. For the time being, this company, like any other, participates in the market, and decisions are made based on certain criteria," he said.
When asked to comment on Lithuanian Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis' statement that there would be no Huawei technologies in the national defense system, Linkevicius noted that the company had not been included in "any lists".
The minister said he had no authority to make unilateral political decisions regarding Huawei in agencies subordinate to him.
"I have no such powers. Personally, I may have an opinion on this, and I think that we also need to take this very carefully, especially in institutions dealing with security, defense and foreign affairs. So far, this has not been done, which I think is not good," the minister said.
"However, at the same time, I want to note that all this has to be dealt with in a legal way, not through statements," he added.
When asked about China's political and economic ambitions, Lithuania's chief diplomat said China's activity was visible worldwide and Lithuania was no exception.
"We have certain safeguards in place. As to investments from that country (and) economic cooperation, in segments of strategic importance to us, we have a certain filter, and our Chinese colleagues know these rules (...). In particular, there are restrictions when it comes to our strategic sectors," he said.
In early February, Lithuanian intelligence bodies warned of increasing activity by China's intelligence and security services in the country, marking the first time Chinese espionage had been identified as a threat to national security.
- 13.03.2019 Boeing 737 MAX 8 banned from taking off in Vilnius
- 12.03.2019 Renge rebuilding: Lithuania's PPS finds no violations, commission still looking for threat
- 12.03.2019 Lithuanian Autolux becomes Hertz representative for Baltics
- 12.03.2019 Vilnius-based EIGE unfairly underpaid temporary staff
- 12.03.2019 Usakovs has not status applied in RS corruption case - Straume
- 12.03.2019 Maxima International Sourcing unit established in Poland
- 12.03.2019 Report: Estonia has been targeted by cyber spies of all Russian special services
- 12.03.2019 Estonia against adding UAE to tax haven list
- 12.03.2019 Литовская правительственная комиссия загнала в тупик восстановление жд на Реньге
- 12.03.2019 Глава МИД Литвы: решая вопрос Huawei -- нужно соблюдать законы