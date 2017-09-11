Estonia's Milrem Robotics enters into cooperation contracts with Spanish, Singaporean cos

"We entered into a cooperation agreement with Spanish arms manufacturer Escribano, with whom we will cooperate in the field of arms system integration, and we signed a similar contract with Singaporean defense industry company ST Engineering, where Milrem Robotics is in the role of system integrator and main contractor, Singapore will supply us with a weapons system, if needed," Kuldar Vaarsi, CEO and owner of Milrem Robotics.





With the new cooperation partner, the company will start offering ready-made products to various markets. "It is reasonable to work together with a Spanish company on the Spanish market and we are cooperating very well with ST Engineering in the United Arab Emirates," Vaarsi added.





Milrem Robotics has yet to enter into any supply or sales contracts at IDEX, but Vaarsi said that they are in the process of being prepared.





"Estonian defense industry and companies are known in this region and long-term attendance also results in a better relationships with the local customers. We stand out relatively well, technological and smart solutions especially have reached a phase where there isn't a concept and idea level, but are working solutions, which can be offered here in various countries," Vaarsi said.





According to the head of Milrem Robotics, the most important thing when it comes to the Persian Gulf region is to be there -- if there are not that many contacts at the beginning, the more years that pass, the more serious the attitude toward you. This applies to all Estonian defense industry companies, interest turns more serious and practical with every passing year," Vaarsi said.





The Estonian Defense Industry Association and the Emirates Defense Companies Council (EDCC) on Sunday also signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the defense industry field.





Vaarsi, who is also a member of the supervisory board of the Defense Industry Association, said this agreement will give the Estonian defense industry a good basis for developing business cooperation in the United Arab Emirates. "Estonian companies offer world class solutions in the fields of cyber and data security, border protection, modern military equipment and in several other fields," he added.





Other Estonian companies that participated in the fair held in Dubai include Defendec, Eli, Engli, Milectria, Samelin, Tactical Foodpack, Terramil, Threod Systems and Toci.





Milrem Robotics is an Estonian defense industry company that cooperates with the world's leading defense industry enterprises, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, MBDA, QinetiQ, Nexter, KMW, Diehl Defense, Kongsberg, ST Engineering, FN Herstal, CMI, Safran, CNIM, EOS, Leonardo, Tencate and many others.





In addition to defense industry solutions, the company's team under the Sinrob trademark also develops robotics solutions meant for civilian use, which could be used, for example, by the Police and Border Guard Board, the Rescue Board and the agricultural and mining sector.