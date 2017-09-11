Baltic, Internet, Markets and Companies, Technology
Facebook removes hundreds of accounts linked to Sputnik employees
The removed pages and accounts presented themselves as independent, but sought to spread certain information, including posts about anti-NATO sentiment, after attracting attention from users of the popular social networking platform.
"We found that these pages and accounts were in fact linked to employees of Sputnik," Nathaniel Gleicher, head of cybersecurity policy at Facebook, told Baltic reporters.
Facebook said it took down 289 pages and 75 accounts in the Baltic countries, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central Asia and the Caucasus region.
These pages and accounts had 790,000 followers and 135,000 US dollars (118,000 euros) were spent for ads.
Facebook gave no details as to the number of accounts removed in individual countries.
