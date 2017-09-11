Innovations, Internet, Latvia, Technology, Telecomunications
40% of Latvian residents prefer e-services – e-index
18.9% of Latvian residents would like to receive public services in
person, while even a lower share of respondents uses such information channels
as postal service or telephone.
According to this year’s e-index, residents prefer to receive services
online, saving their time and resources of public institutions. Last year
e-services were provided twice as more as in person, and this number is
growing.
More than 95% of services were provided online by the Procurement
Supervision Office, the Interior Ministry’s information center, the Nature
Protection Board and Court Administration.
Also, the share of electronic documents keeps growing and reached 39% of
all documents in 2017. The State Fire and Rescue Service, the
Cross-Institutional Coordination Center, the Insolvency Administration, the
Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry have almost fully
switched to electronic documents which take at least 85% of the total number of
documents.
Latvia's Lattelecom electronic
communications services provider and the Environment Protection and Regional
Development Ministry has drawn up Latvia's e-index in partnership with the
Latvian Association of Local and Regional Governments, Latvia's Association of
Large Cities, Latvia's Information and Communication Technology Association. The e-index covered 92 state institutions,
including 12 ministries.
