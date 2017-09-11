Estonia, Internet, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.11.2018, 18:47
Estonia: Smart-ID authentication solution equal to handwritten signature
The application enables to create Smart-ID signatures which
are recognized in all states of the European Union as equal to a handwritten
signature. In Estonia, that means that the signature has equal value to the
ones created using the Mobile-ID solution or the electronic ID-card, SK ID
Solutions announced.
Smart ID is now certified as a qualified signature creation
device (QSCD), which is the highest possible level in the European Union,
allowing to create digital signatures that are equal to handwritten ones. All
member states of the EU are obliged to accept said signatures. The assessment
of the Smart ID product and service was carried out by the German certificate
authority TUViT.
"The fact that Smart-ID was certified as a product
offers new opportunities for future application, which would otherwise have
remained unattainable. It is a guarantee for providers of e-services as well as
users that Smart-ID is worthy of the trust it has already been receiving," said CEO of SK ID Solutions Kalev Pihl.
Pihl added that this will not be the last
news regarding the compliance of the service with existing standards as SK
intends to continue having Smart-ID assessed in the EU member states where the
service is to be made available. This has not been possible so far as the
relevant judicial area is still being established.
All users who registered starting from Thursday will
automatically have the QSCD level Smart-ID. Returning users wishing to
create QES level digital signatures with Smart-ID need to update their Smart-ID
application and re-register their account.
SK ID Solutions suggest it is convenient to do that with a
Mobile-ID or an ID card. However, if those options are not available, SK does
not recommend going to a bank branch to complete the procedure, as there
are currently no services what are only accessible via the new Smart ID. All
services are still currently operable via the old version of the app.
- 08.11.2018 Estonian govt decides to terminate pulp mill spatial plan
- 08.11.2018 Estonia had EUR 412 mln in stabilization reserve at end of September
- 08.11.2018 Latraps remains leader of agricultural services and equipment sector in 2017
- 08.11.2018 Swedbank: Investments by Estonian businesses to start growing again
- 08.11.2018 Agrokoncernas литовского политического лидера закупает удобрения у россиянина, попадающего под санкции
- 08.11.2018 В Эстонии решили прекратить спецпланировку целлюлозного завода
- 08.11.2018 Рыночная стоимость стабилизационного резерва Эстонии составила 412 млн. евро
- 08.11.2018 Estonian Nordecon's Q3 net earnings drop by quarter
- 08.11.2018 Lithuania: Karbauskis' firm buys fertilizers from Russian under intl sanctions
- 08.11.2018 Estonian builder Merko's Q3 earnings up 57.1%