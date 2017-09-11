Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.11.2018, 09:52
Turnover of Microsoft Latvia IT company down 3.7% last FY
BC, Riga, 05.11.2018.Print version
Microsoft Latvia IT company in the last financial year that lasted from July 1, 2017, until June 30, 2018, posted EUR 4.442 mln in turnover, which is by 3.7 % less than in the respective period earlier, and the company’s profit shrank 3.7% to EUR 398,527, according to Firmas.lv business database.
The company’s management report said that in the future
Microsoft Latvia will strengthen its position in the Latvian market by
introducing new products and offering new technological solutions, such as
cloud computing.
The company also plans to continue work on fighting software
piracy and support the local community by organizing educational activities.
In the previous financial year that lasted from July 1,
2016, until June 30, 2017, Microsoft
Latvia generated EUR 4.612 mln in sales, while the company’s profit was EUR
413,983.
Microsoft Latvia
was founded in 1999 as a representation of the Microsoft Group in the Baltic states.
Other articles:
- 05.11.2018 Creating a competitive European quantum industry: new initiative
- 02.11.2018 Норвежская Reitan Convenience просит разрешить покупку сети кафе Caffeine в Литве
- 02.11.2018 Profit of ExpressCredit non-bank lender in the first nine months of 2018 year has reached EUR 3.458 mln
- 02.11.2018 At least 11 Lithuanian MPs hit by massive spam attack
- 02.11.2018 Rigas Dzirnavnieks grain mill to move part of its plant from Estonia to Riga
- 02.11.2018 EBRD predicts Latvia will have fastest growth in Baltics this year
- 02.11.2018 Tender for oil production in western Lithuania fails due to lack of interest
- 02.11.2018 ЕБРР прогнозирует для Латвии в этом году самый быстрый в странах Балтии рост экономики
- 02.11.2018 Rigas dzirnavnieks переносит часть эстонских цехов в Ригу