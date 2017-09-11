Turnover of Microsoft Latvia IT company down 3.7% last FY

The company’s management report said that in the future Microsoft Latvia will strengthen its position in the Latvian market by introducing new products and offering new technological solutions, such as cloud computing.





The company also plans to continue work on fighting software piracy and support the local community by organizing educational activities.





In the previous financial year that lasted from July 1, 2016, until June 30, 2017, Microsoft Latvia generated EUR 4.612 mln in sales, while the company’s profit was EUR 413,983.





Microsoft Latvia was founded in 1999 as a representation of the Microsoft Group in the Baltic states.