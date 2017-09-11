Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology

Turnover of Microsoft Latvia IT company down 3.7% last FY

Microsoft Latvia IT company in the last financial year that lasted from July 1, 2017, until June 30, 2018, posted EUR 4.442 mln in turnover, which is by 3.7 % less than in the respective period earlier, and the company’s profit shrank 3.7% to EUR 398,527, according to Firmas.lv business database.

The company’s management report said that in the future Microsoft Latvia will strengthen its position in the Latvian market by introducing new products and offering new technological solutions, such as cloud computing.


The company also plans to continue work on fighting software piracy and support the local community by organizing educational activities.


In the previous financial year that lasted from July 1, 2016, until June 30, 2017, Microsoft Latvia generated EUR 4.612 mln in sales, while the company’s profit was EUR 413,983.


Microsoft Latvia was founded in 1999 as a representation of the Microsoft Group in the Baltic states.

 




