Estonian company develops vital information system for goverments of Ukraine, Moldova

The information system created by the company Spin TEK AS is based on the e-licensing software for strategic goods developed at the request of the Estonian Foreign Ministry, which has been successfully used by Estonia's strategic goods' committee. Complying with the requests of the governments of Ukraine and Moldova, the Foreign Ministry enabled the development of special versions for both states based on the Estonian software, representatives of Spin TEK AS said.





Juri Seilenthal, director of the department for economic and development cooperation at the Estonian Foreign Ministry, said that Ukraine and Moldova are important partner countries that Estonia has attempted to fully support in the realization of reforms by paying specific attention to initiatives and own experience concerning the e-state, which would help improve the performance of state administrative agencies as well as increase transparency.





"Developing and implementing a transparent strategic goods' information system is important for the security policy of both countries as this is a direct measure for fighting corruption, the spread of armament and transactions concerning illegal strategic goods," Mari Pultsin, member of the management board of Spin TEK, said. She added that this has undoubtedly been among the developments of the highest priority for Spin TEK in 2018.





"The project will also have a significant impact on strengthening Estonia's e-state image as cooperation with the U.S. as one of Estonia's powerful allies this time will expand possibilities with more distant regions and partners," Pultsin said.





The project was funded by the Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) Program of the U.S. Department of State as well as by the Estonian Foreign Ministry from development and humanitarian aid funds.





Handing over of the information system took place on September 26 in Moldova and October 12 in Ukraine.