Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Internet, Technology, Ukraine, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 15.10.2018, 15:38
Estonian company develops vital information system for goverments of Ukraine, Moldova
The information system created by the company Spin TEK AS is based on the e-licensing software for strategic
goods developed at the request of the Estonian Foreign Ministry, which has been
successfully used by Estonia's strategic goods' committee. Complying with the
requests of the governments of Ukraine and Moldova, the Foreign Ministry
enabled the development of special versions for both states based on the Estonian
software, representatives of Spin TEK AS
said.
Juri
Seilenthal, director of the department for economic and
development cooperation at the Estonian Foreign Ministry, said that Ukraine and
Moldova are important partner countries that Estonia has attempted to fully
support in the realization of reforms by paying specific attention to
initiatives and own experience concerning the e-state, which would help
improve the performance of state administrative agencies as well as
increase transparency.
"Developing and implementing a transparent strategic goods' information
system is important for the security policy of both countries as this is a
direct measure for fighting corruption, the spread of armament and transactions
concerning illegal strategic goods," Mari Pultsin, member of the
management board of Spin TEK, said.
She added that this has undoubtedly been among the developments of
the highest priority for Spin TEK in
2018.
"The project will also have a significant impact on strengthening
Estonia's e-state image as cooperation with the U.S. as one of Estonia's
powerful allies this time will expand possibilities with more distant regions
and partners," Pultsin said.
The project was funded by the Export Control and Related Border
Security (EXBS) Program of the U.S. Department of State as well as by the
Estonian Foreign Ministry from development and humanitarian aid funds.
Handing over of the information system took place on September 26 in
Moldova and October 12 in Ukraine.
- 15.10.2018 Все для жилища, среды и энергии – в Риге, на Кипсале
- 15.10.2018 Everything for housing, the environment and energy in Kipsala
- 15.10.2018 Tallinn transport company TLT to acquire 100 new gas buses with 25 mln euros
- 15.10.2018 Czech company to build Riisipere traction substation for 2.2 mln euros
- 15.10.2018 Unaudited consolidated revenue of PRFoods down 30.9% on year in September
- 15.10.2018 Tele2 инвестирует 300 тыс. евро в развитие клиентских центров
- 15.10.2018 Tallinna Linnatranspordi купит сто новых автобусов на газовых двигателях за 25 млн. евро
- 15.10.2018 Премию за дело всей жизни в сфере образования в Эстонии вручили Юло Вооглайду
- 15.10.2018 Оборот концерна PRFoods в сентябре упал почти на треть
- 15.10.2018 В Люксембурге утверждают квоты на промысел в Балтийском море