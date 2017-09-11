Investments, Lithuania, Technology, Transport
Swedish-made vehicle to inspect Lithuanian roads
Mindaugas Dimaitis, head of the institute's Road Research Unit,
says that special equipment will identify defects and will help to better
select sections that need repairing.
"All
information on road defects, such as potholes, cracks, patches and
others, will be collected in one trip. The vehicle will be much more
efficient than the one we have used for 11 years now," he told.
According
to Dimaitis, the vehicle will start its trips next May and will be able to inspect
all state-owned asphalt roads within a year.
The Swedish
company submitted the most cost-effective and lowest-price bid, worth 779,000
euros including VAT, in the public procurement procedure, he said.
A quality
audit of 33 state roads revealed earlier this year that almost 90% of the
roads did not meet the quality requirements.
