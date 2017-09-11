Swedish-made vehicle to inspect Lithuanian roads

Mindaugas Dimaitis, head of the institute's Road Research Unit, says that special equipment will identify defects and will help to better select sections that need repairing.





"All information on road defects, such as potholes, cracks, patches and others, will be collected in one trip. The vehicle will be much more efficient than the one we have used for 11 years now," he told.





According to Dimaitis, the vehicle will start its trips next May and will be able to inspect all state-owned asphalt roads within a year.





The Swedish company submitted the most cost-effective and lowest-price bid, worth 779,000 euros including VAT, in the public procurement procedure, he said.





A quality audit of 33 state roads revealed earlier this year that almost 90% of the roads did not meet the quality requirements.