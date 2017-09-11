Cybernetica completes data exchange solution developed for Ukrainian govt

Cybernetica successfully completed the second phase of the implementation of Unified eXchange Platform (UXP) to be deployed in Ukraine for the governmental secure data exchange platform Trembita, the company said.





The project was initiated in 2017 as a part of EGOV4UKRAINE project of the Ukrainian U-LEAD administrative reform support program in cooperation with a local partner, Ukrainian IT-company Soft Xpansion Ukraine.





During the second phase, relevant security functions were added in order to comply with Ukrainian safety regulations. "According to expert assessment, UXP is now production-ready and eligible to be used for governmental data exchange in Ukraine," Maksim Ovtsinnikov, project manager at Cybernetica, said. The final part of expert assessment will be completed by the end of this year.





UXP is an interorganizational secure data exchange platform developed by Cybernetica, who developed the Estonian renowned data exchange platform X-Road in 2001. UXP technology is used by several governments, including Namibia and Haiti amongst others.