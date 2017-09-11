Latvia, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 24.08.2018, 18:47
Task force set up for representing Latvia’s interests in development of strategy for Lattelecom, LMT
According to Prime Minister of Latvia Maris Kucinskis’ decree, the
task force will be headed by Edvins Karnitis, a representative of the
Inter-Institutional Coordination Center, shile Privatization Agency’s board
chairman Vladimirs Loginovs and Public Utilities Commission’s
representative Andris Virtmanis have been appointed deputy heads of the
task force. The task force team will also include Treasury administrator Kaspars
Abolins, Transport Ministry’s representative Valters Bajas,
Economics Ministry’s representative Ieva Jaunzeme, and Justice
Ministry’s deputy state secretary Laila Medina.
The task force by November 15, 2018 will have to prepare Latvia’s
position for the joint strategy of Lattelecom
and LMT development in line with the memorandum of understanding signed earlier
by the Cabinet of Ministers and Telia
Company. By January 1, 2019, the task force will have to prepare the plan
of the tasks that should be completed in this respect.
As reported, Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) and Telia Company President Johan
Dennelind have signed a memorandum of understanding on Lattelecom and Latvijas
Mobilais Telefons (LMT) telecommunication companies’ further development.
The prime minister’s representatives said that the memorandum cannot be
considered an international agreement and it does not entail any legal
consequences for any of the parties as the document essentially is a protocol
of intent. It is a commitment to sit down at the negotiations table to work out
a mutually agreeable strategy for further cooperation and development of Lattelecom and LMT.
Kucinskis indicated that such a memorandum was necessary to ensure a
successful development of the telecommunication companies and cooperation
between them also in the future.
By signing the memorandum, the parties pledge to work out a single Lattelecom and LMT strategy aimed at
achieving synergy between the two companies as they phase in the next
generation communication systems and strive for innovative excellence.
It has also been reported that the Latvian government decided in November
2017 not to back the plan to merge LMT and Lattelecom.
Scandinavia's Telia Company had
warned the Latvian government that it could sell its shares in LMT and Lattelecom if the two companies are not
merged.
Telia Group companies
Sonera Holding and Telia Company own 49% of LMT shares
altogether, while Latvian Radio and Television Center and Latvian Privatization
Agency – 28%. Lattelecom, which
belongs to Telia and the state of
Latvia, owns 23% of LMT shares.
Telia Group company Tilts Communications owns 49% of Lattelecom shares, and Latvian
Privatization Agency the other 51%.
