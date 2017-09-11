Marek Helm to head Nortal's Gulf, Africa operations

The previous head of regional operations, Peeter Smitt, has returned to Estonia after almost a decade and will continue working at the company, Nortal announced on Thursday.





Helm said that he was glad to accept the interesting challenge.





"I will work towards opening up new opportunities for business and contributing to the implementation of the ambitious visions of the countries of the region," Helm said.





Priit Alamae, CEO and founder of Nortal, said that with Peeter Smitt at the helm and a committed a strong team at work, Nortal has succeeded in establishing a foothold in the region in the past ten years. "We have demonstrated that Nortal's unique experience in building e-state can be successfully exported also to foreign markets," Alamae said, adding that the company sees the region as having great export potential.









Alamae said that, with over 20 years of executive experience and having led the development of key digital services as well as the implementation of reforms important for society, Helm is an excellent fit to head the regional operation of Nortal.





Helm joined the Nortal team at the beginning of 2017 and was responsible for the consulting of clients in managing changes on different export markets and public finances. Prior to it he worked for 20 years in executive positions at different ministries and state institutions.





Nortal has been operating in the GCC region since 2009. Among other projects, Nortal is behind the renowned business e-portal Invest Easy that was named among the top five best government-to-business (G2B) solutions in the world by reputable Global Enterprise Registration rating.





In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nortal has consulted the Dubai government regarding the Smart Dubai 2021 vision. The vision Nortal helped set up for Dubai states that, by 2021, all public services would be available via electronic channels around the clock, and the Dubai government will work 24/7 and 365 days a year.





In June, Nortal and Al Maskari Holding (AMH) signed a cooperation agreement to introduce in the UAE Nortal's unique experience in creating change in governments, as well as businesses, with strategic approach and data-driven technology.





In Oman, Nortal is participating in a project to introduce VAT and excise duty in the best possible fashion for the government and society.





Nortal, which employs more than 700 specialists, has ongoing projects in more than 20 countries and it has done work in four regions: Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.