Tuesday, 07.08.2018, 18:42
Tele2 to spend over EUR 600,000 on compensations to clients for mobile roaming disruptions
Tele2
subscribers with postpaid plans who on August 3 and 4 were outside Latvia and
were affected by the roaming disruptions will not be charged the subscription
fee for August and clients with prepaid plans will receive EUR 10 to their
prepaid cards.
Tele2 informed
that clients with both the prepaid and postpaid plans would be compensated for
all their roaming-related expenses that have occurred between August 1 and 5.
In addition to the aforementioned compensation, those clients with postpaid
plans who were in foreign countries will receive 100 gigabytes of mobile data
which they will be able to use until September 30, 2018.
All other Tele2 clients will be
given 20 gigabytes of mobile data which have to be used by the end of August
2018.
Roaming services to Tele2
clients were disrupted on August 3 as a Swedish partner of Tele2 AB telecom group was carrying out a system upgrade. Roaming
services were fully resumed by the evening of August 4.
As reported, Tele2 closed 2017
with a turnover of EUR 125.208 mln, up 12.6% from 2016, and boosted its profit
79% year-on-year to EUR 28.693 mln.
Latvia's Tele2, founded in
1995, is part of the Swedish telecommunications group Tele2.
