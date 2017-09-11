Smart-ID users number 210,000 in Estonia

Liisa Lukin, business development manager of Value Added Services at SK ID Solutions, said that the user numbers and a constantly growing number of transactions clearly demonstrate that Baltic residents very much missed a convenient and safe means of authentication that is free for the end user.





"In April this year we reached a new phase -- now it is possible to register a Smart-ID also at the offices of SEB Pank and Swedbank in all the three Baltic countries. This important step will definitely increase the number of new users further in the near term," Lukin said in a press release.





"Users of Smart-ID among the customers of Swedbank number already over 155,000, and 2,000-3,000 new people are added every week. It is especially pleasing that since the beginning of the year, about 15,000 clients who so far used exclusively a password car have switched to Smart-ID," Ede Raagmets, head of customer service at Swedbank, said.





The number of e-services that can be used authenticating the user by means of Smart-ID has reached 50 and keeps growing. For instance, customers of Coop Pank will be able to start using Smart-ID for authentication shortly.





Smart-ID can be used as means of authentication in accessing a number of financial, education, telecommunications, energy and retail sector e-services.





The first service providers in Estonia began enabling authentication by means of Smart-ID in February 2017.





Smart-ID was developed by SK ID Solutions AS, which is also the developer of the electronic ID-card and Mobile-ID.